Conscious Health Bridges Science and Traditional Healing at The Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health Conference
Unlock the power of your breath with Dr. Markus Rogan — transform stress into serenity through guided breathwork techniques
Dive into tranquility with an ONDO Soundbath — harmonize your senses in a sea of soothing auditory waves.
Conscious Health enhances the Behavioral Health Conference with holistic practices for mind, body, soul. Experience transformative wellness redefinition.
Going beyond the standard conference format, we aim to showcase healing techniques that encompass the entirety of an individual's well-being - mind, body, and soul.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious Health Bridges Science and Traditional Healing at The Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health Conference
— JD Kalmenson, CEO Montare Behavioral Health
Leading the charge in holistic well-being, Los Angeles-based Conscious Health announces its pivotal role in the esteemed Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health Conference. This noteworthy event is set to unfold at UCLA's Luskin Conference Center from April 17-19, in collaboration with Purpose Health Group's Montare Behavioral Health division.
JD Kalmenson, CEO of Conscious Health, shares his excitement about the venture, "Our anticipation is high as we gear up to offer our holistic health perspective at such a prestigious conference. Going beyond the standard conference format, we aim to showcase healing techniques that encompass the entirety of an individual's well-being - mind, body, and soul."
The conference agenda is set to transcend typical presentations, featuring a unique Sound Bath and Cathartic Release Breathwork session spearheaded by Conscious Health. This initiative is designed to promote mental tranquility, reduce stress, and facilitate deep personal insight. It's an embodiment of the conference's move towards holistic and integrative health practices.
Participants also look forward to engaging with groundbreaking brain science research by Dr. Yi Jin and delving into the symbiosis of modern science with traditional healing through psychedelic interventions in a panel discussion featuring Joe Tafur, MD, Gita Vaid, MD, Markus Rogan, Psy.D, LMFT, and Zachary Rothenberg, JD.
"Our integration of holistic practices into the behavioral health conversation is redefining the narrative around mental health," Kalmenson remarked. "The Sound Bath and Breathwork Event is one of the many ways we're equipping attendees with the tools to achieve comprehensive wellness."
This collaboration signals a significant stride in Conscious Health's mission to mainstream holistic practices within behavioral health dialogues. It demonstrates a commitment to a holistic approach to mental health, where the wellness of mind, body, and soul is equally prioritized.
For more details on Conscious Health's role in the Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health Conference, visit https://emergingthemes.ce-go.com/emerging-themes-in-behavioral-health-2024 or reach out to Renee.Baribeau@Renewalhg.com.
About Conscious Health
Situated in Los Angeles, Conscious Health is a cutting-edge mental health center that revolutionizes mental health treatment through an integrative, personalized approach. Conscious Health is known for blending traditional methods with innovative treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy, Electromagnetic Brain Pulse herapy (EMBP) Treatment, Intravenous (IV) Ketamine Therapy, Vibroacoustic Therapy, and Neurofeedback Therapy. It also provides Integration Counseling, accessible both in-person and via telehealth platforms. Guided by Medical Director Dr. Brad Zehring, Conscious Health emphasizes understanding, compassion, and personal transformation, aiding individuals in navigating mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, panic disorder, and mood disorders. Learn more at Conscious Health Center or reach out via 818-479-8085.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Renee Baribeau
Renewal Health Group
+1 760-574-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram