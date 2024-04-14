SideBar Welcomes Author and Law Professor Mary Bilder
SideBar welcomes Boston College Law School Professor Mary Bilder. Author of Female Genius: Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution.
Eliza Harriot's experience reflected the backlash faced by women and people of color as new written constitutions provided the political and legal tools for exclusion based on sex, gender, and race.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Boston College Law School Professor Mary Sarah Bilder. Author of Female Genius:
— Professor Mary Bilder
Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution, Professor Bilder takes us back to the 1780s to discuss the rise of a radically new idea of “female genius”. In this new SideBar podcast episode that goes live Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Bilder discusses the amazing story of Eliza Harriot, a rare female public lecturer who delivered a University of Pennsylvania program attended by George Washington as he met in Philadelphia with other delegates to draft the Constitution. As the first such public female lecturer, it is thought that her performance likely inspired the gender-neutral language of the Constitution.
Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that “Professor Bilder brings to light the amazing story of Eliza Harriot, a woman that history has overlooked, despite the fact that in the 1780s when women were rarely considered academic or political leaders, she inspired countless young American women to consider a college education and a role in the political forum.”
“This episode reminds us that there is so much more to learn about the origin and drafting of the Constitution than just the brief vignettes we are taught about the 'founding fathers', said cohost Mitch Winick. “We are learning that advocates such as Eliza Harriott, even as early as the 1780s, argued that women had equal capacity and deserved an equal education and political representation.”
Bilder is the author of three books, Madison's Hand: Revising the Constitutional Convention, The Transatlantic Constitution: Colonial Legal Culture and the Empire, as well as Female Genius:Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution. Her articles have appeared in the Yale Law Journal, Stanford Law Review, Yale Journal of Law and the Humanities, George Washington Law Review, Law and History Review, Law Library Journal, and Journal of Policy History.
Bilder received her B.A. with Honors from the University of Wisconsin Madison, her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard University, and her A.M. and Ph.D. from Harvard University in the history of American civilization/American studies.
