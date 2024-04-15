Harvard Media launches "All New Sportscage"
We continue to execute our hyperlocal content strategy. This week's announcements empower the communities we serve by offering a voice to local sports everywhere in Saskatchewan”REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the CFL season around the corner, the time was right to make history. The opportunity to find a new voice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was the opening Harvard Media needed to introduce an entirely new SportsCage, welcoming this beloved show into a new era.
— George Leith
The Rider Radio Network is proud to announce Dave Thomas as the play-by-play voice; he will join Rider Nation on game days for the 2024 season. In addition to Dave Thomas, SportsCage is welcoming a refresh to their image, website, and lineup as well as a guarantee to focus on the sports happening at home in Saskatchewan.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to provide the soundtrack to Rider Nation. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with what I know will be a hard-working team that we all can be proud of!” - Dave Thomas
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 2007 Grey Cup Champion Luc Mullinder returns for his seventh year as CKRM’s Colour Analyst as part of the Roughrider Game Day Broadcast Team.
Justin Dunk of Three Down Nation joins Rider game day as the host of pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage. Former Rider and CFL All-Star Wes Cates will join Justin. Along with appearances during the coverage shows from Three-Time CFL All-Star, 1989 Grey Cup Champion, Glen Suitor, and 1989 Grey Cup Champion and Roughriders Hall of Fame inductee, Jeff Fairholm.
"We are extremely excited to announce the highly anticipated launch of the All-New SportsCage on 620 CKRM, accompanied by the unveiling of our new website www.sportscage.com, and the introduction of Dave Thomas as the new voice of Saskatchewan Roughrider football. It's an exciting time for Harvard Media sports. Get ready to stay ahead of the game with the latest news and updates from the world of sports, as we bring you the best coverage of local sports in Saskatchewan.” Kris Mazurak, VP of Sports at Harvard Media
Harvard Media is very excited to announce the all-new SportsCage, which will air live Monday through Friday from 3 – 6 pm on 620 CKRM with lead host Barney Shynkaruk.
Barney brings his 25 years of broadcasting experience to the SportsCage. Barney is excited to take on this new opportunity to rebuild the SportsCage and make it a truly Saskatchewan local sports show. With commentary from former Rider Glen Suitor, Sportsnet’s Arash Madani & TSN’s Farhan Lalji the team will dive into daily topics that cover everything from local sports to the biggest trending stories.
“Harvard Media continues to execute our hyperlocal content strategy in Saskatchewan, our next phase includes a significant investment in Local Sports. This week's announcements punctuate our commitment to empowering the communities we serve by offering a voice to local sports everywhere in Saskatchewan,” stated George Leith, EVP & Managing Partner at Harvard Media
Harvard Media is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company, with market-leading local radio stations, principally focused in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business- Harvard Excelerate- providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media, online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for over 3,000 local businesses. A robust digital advertising division - Harvard Interactive - a powerful combination of owned and operated portfolio of more than 20 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps, partnered with a robust network of partner sites, collecting valuable first-party data and a portfolio of 13 local terrestrial radio stations in 7 prairie markets strategically situated in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as 620CKRM.com, GX94.com, play107.com, X929.ca, and cruzfm.com, and premier brands such as sasktoday.ca, moosejawtoday.com saskagtoday.com, and sportscage.com
George Leith
Harvard Media
+1 306-715-4664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
All New Sportscage Trailer