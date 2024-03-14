Harvard Media Expands online news presence with Acquisition of SaskToday.ca and MooseJawToday.com
This acquisition and partnership reflect our belief in the power of local news and the importance of access to reliable information.”REGINA, SK, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Media is pleased to announce the acquisition of Saskatchewan’s fastest-growing online news and sports properties, featuring its flagship online community, SaskToday.ca, (www.sasktoday.ca) from Glacier Media. This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion of Harvard Media's business and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality, local journalism across Saskatchewan.
In addition to acquiring these online communities, Harvard Media also will now have a presence in 13 additional Saskatchewan markets including Weyburn, Estevan, The Battlefords, Humboldt, Assinoboia, Canora, Preeceville, Kamsack, Carlyle, Outlook and Unity/Wilkie as these online properties are included in the acquisition. Furthermore, Harvard Media is pleased to enter into a long-term partnership with Glacier Media. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to enhance content delivery, technological innovation, and advertising solutions, ensuring that the readers and listeners in the Province of Saskatchewan will have exceptional local, provincial, national, and world news and information services.
Expanding Local News Reach by 5 times
While other media companies are reducing news, sports, agriculture, and local information, Harvard’s SaskToday.ca (www.sasktoday.ca) and other local properties (covering most cities in the Province) will further enhance the already hyper-local news presence that Harvard prides itself on. The Glacier Media platforms are known for their comprehensive coverage of local news, sports, community events, and in-depth reporting. Under Harvard Media's leadership, the SaskToday online communities will continue the commitment to journalistic integrity.
A Partnership for Innovation
The partnership with Glacier Media represents a forward-looking approach to the media industry's evolving challenges and opportunities. Together, Harvard Media and Glacier Media will explore innovative solutions to news dissemination, audience engagement, and digital advertising. This collaboration is poised to set new standards for success in the digital media space, benefiting readers and advertisers alike.
Commitment to Quality Journalism
Harvard Media reaffirms its commitment to quality journalism and its role in fostering informed communities. "This acquisition and partnership reflect our belief in the power of local news and the importance of access to reliable information," said George Leith, Managing Partner of Harvard Media. "We are excited to welcome SaskToday.ca, MooseJawToday.com, and many other local sites into our growing media portfolio."
About Harvard Media
Harvard Media is a leading Western Canadian media company, that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of digital platforms, radio stations, and a digital solutions division called Excelerate. With a focus on hyper-local community-driven content, Harvard Media is dedicated to providing audiences with engaging, relevant, and trustworthy news and information.
About Glacier Media
Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. The Company’s products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.
