Fractional Executive Connection platform is coming soon

The Fractional Executive Connection platform will be a way for small to medium-sized businesses to directly contact executive talent.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractional Executive Connection will be launching a new platform, in the next couple of weeks, connecting small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) directly with seasoned executives on a fractional basis.

Fractional Executive Connection specializes in connecting businesses with highly experienced executives on a fractional basis, offering a cost-effective and flexible solution for companies seeking experienced executive talent without the commitment of a full-time hire. Hiring opportunities include:

SMBs often face challenges securing the strategic guidance and operational support necessary for growth due to budget constraints.

Founder Shirley Cress Dudley says, "Studies by Forbes Insights show that companies leveraging fractional executives experience an average 23% increase in profitability. Our platform bridges this gap by connecting businesses with seasoned executives on a fractional basis. This allows them to gain valuable strategic guidance, operational support, and specialized knowledge without the hefty overhead costs associated with a full-time hire. It’s a win-win for both businesses and executives seeking a more flexible career path."

“We understand the challenges businesses face in securing the high-level expertise they need to thrive. Our platform provides a unique solution by connecting businesses with U.S.-educated, director-level (C-Level, EVP, VP, Director) executives who possess a minimum of 10 years of experience."

"We also know how hard it is for a Fractional Executive to promote themselves. They have a great deal of expertise in their industry, but that doesn't mean they know how to get the word out that they are available."

Founder Shirley Cress Dudley, owner of SCD Consulting Services, entrepreneur, and also a best-selling author, has been providing marketing services for small to medium-sized businesses since 2010. While she enjoys working with her clients, and will continue to provide marketing services, she realized there was a way to help even more businesses succeed by creating the Fractional Executive Connection platform.

"While researching, I discovered many executives are transitioning to fractional careers, but don’t know how to promote themselves and get their expertise out to the companies in need of their services. I realized they need someone to promote them and get them in front of their ideal client. The idea to create Fractional Executive Connection was formed. I'm excited to make a positive difference in more people's lives. I truly am happiest when helping others be more successful" says Ms. Cress Dudley.

Unlocking the Power of Fractional Executives

Fractional Executive Connection empowers businesses to:

* Access Tailored Solutions: Find the perfect fit, whether it’s strategic guidance, operational support, or specialized expertise in areas like finance, marketing, technology, and more.

* Save Time and Money: Eliminate the overhead costs associated with full-time executives. Engage top talent on a part-time basis, maximizing return on investment.

* Embrace Flexibility: Scale executive support as needed. The platform facilitates ongoing, project-based, or part-time engagements, adapting to unique business needs.

* Experience Streamlined Efficiency: Browse profiles and directly connect with the ideal fractional executive through its intuitive platform. Negotiate terms and engage quickly to start seeing results.

Verified and Quality You Can Trust

Fractional Executive Connection offers peace of mind by vetting all executives. This ensures businesses gain access to proven professionals with the expertise and dedication to drive success. All registered executives have 10+ years of experience, are U.S. educated, and have served in their industry at a Director level or above.

Membership Opportunities Await

The platform offers membership opportunities for both businesses and executives. Businesses can leverage the platform to find the ideal fractional executive to elevate their operations, while executives can join a network of like-minded professionals and showcase their expertise to potential clients.

A limited-time Founder's Launch program will offer substantial discounts and bonus services to early adopters. Businesses and executives interested in participating can register their interest on the Fractional Executive Connection website (https://fractionalexecutiveconnection.com/).

About Fractional Executive Connection

Fractional Executive Connection is an online platform connecting businesses with experienced executives on a fractional basis. Their mission is to empower businesses to achieve their goals by providing access to experienced executives, fostering flexibility, and driving results. The platform also provides fractional executives a place to showcase their skills and build a successful fractional portfolio career.

The ideal executive to register for the site is:

* Recently Retired

* Laid Off

* Tired of a Full-Time Office Job

* Have 10+ years of expertise and want to continue to share this knowledge with others

* Looking for a more flexible career, with time for things they want to do and see, while still earning an excellent income.

Executives can post their profiles and be promoted to business owners searching for solutions. This platform would allow everyone to:

• Grow their fractional network with like-minded people.

• Find opportunities for collaborations and partnerships.

• Have support along the journey.

• Keep up-to-date with trends in fractional and portfolio careers.

• Get the resources needed to be a successful fractional executive.

Business Owners of small to medium-sized businesses can register free to view the profiles. This innovative platform grants executives the flexibility to design their dream work life. They can choose projects that ignite their passion while maintaining a competitive income.

99% of U.S. Businesses Are Small to Medium-Sized

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, a staggering 99% of all U.S. businesses qualify as a small business. Those are the ones who need the expertise of a fractional executive to grow and scale. Fractional Executive Connections will be an easy choice to find the seasoned executives they need to solve their growth issues.

To learn more information, or to be included in the special Founders Launch, go to https://fractionalexecutiveconnection.com/

