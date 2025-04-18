Domestic Violence and Mental Health Summit LIVING WATERS INC

Bridging the Gap in Community Connections to Support Children and Famlies

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Waters Inc, in collaboration with Empower Your Life Services, will host the Domestic Violence and Mental Health Summit 2025. Themed Bridging the Gap in Community Connections to Support Children and Families, the summit continues critical conversations from the 2024 dialogue among social workers, counselors, researchers, justice-involved professionals, child welfare organizations, and community and faith leaders.

This year’s event will focus on strengthening partnerships between healthcare systems, social services, and faith-based communities to enhance support for children and families affected by domestic violence and mental health challenges.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Charles Thompson, Assistant Director of Spiritual Care and Education at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. The event will be hosted and moderated by Tonya Rivens, a renowned radio personality and award-winning journalist.

Summit Objectives:

• Promote collaboration between healthcare, social services, and faith-based communities to improve support for affected families.

• Explore access to care for children and families from religious or cultural backgrounds.

• Provide resources and training for grassroots and faith-based communities to aid survivors.

• Foster safe spaces within religious and cultural communities for open dialogue and healing.

“This summit provides a vital opportunity to bring together those who are working on the front lines of domestic violence and mental health to share knowledge, build stronger networks, and ultimately create more effective support systems for individuals and families," says Joan Been, President and CEO of Living Waters Inc.

Key Discussion Topics

• Mental Health of Children, Teens, and Young Adults Impacted by Domestic Violence

• Domestic Violence and Child Welfare Services (including justice-involved and Guardian ad Litem perspectives)

• Collaboration Between Faith-Based Communities and Domestic Violence/Mental Health Agencies

• Support Systems Within Faith-Based Communities

• The Impact of Domestic Violence on Male Mental Health

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Check-in and exhibitions begin at 8:00 AM)

Venue: Hybrid

• In-person: StoneBridge Church Community, 3700 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

• Virtual: Professionally produced online experience

Registration: Free (required)

Register online at: https://bit.ly/2025-mental-health-summit

The summit will feature expert speakers, lived-experience speakers, interactive breakout sessions, a moderated panel discussion, audience Q&A, and an exhibitor hall. Complimentary continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information: Visit online, call 704-944-3119 or email info@livingwatersfa.com

About Living Waters Inc

Living Waters Inc is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to the growth and development of our most important asset, “the people”. Living Waters Inc serves as an independent link to faith-based communities to collaborate and partner with public and private sectors. For more than 20 years, Living Waters Inc has hosted conferences to engage researchers, clinicians, community members, healthcare system, civic and community leaders and key other stakeholders to improve the wellbeing of children and families in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

