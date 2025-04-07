Dr. Judy Scheel, Renowned Psychotherapist, Expands Teletherapy and In-Person Services Across NC, NY, and CA

Dr. Judy Scheel, Psychotherapist

Nationally recognized psychotherapist Dr. Judy Scheel brings over 30 years of expertise to her teletherapy and in-person services.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for experienced, discreet, and deeply informed psychotherapy continues to grow, Dr. Judy Scheel, Ph.D., LCSW, CEDS announces the expansion of her practice to include both in-person services in Charlotte, North Carolina, and virtual telehealth appointments for residents in New York and California. With over 30 years of experience and advanced training across multiple specialties, Dr. Scheel brings a distinctive blend of psychodynamic insight, cognitive-behavioral expertise, and forensic psychological consulting to clients seeking meaningful, long-term change.

Dr. Scheel’s approach combines traditional psychodynamic therapy—focused on exploring unconscious patterns and emotional insight—with cognitive-behavioral strategies to address symptoms such as anxiety, depression, disordered eating, and self-defeating behaviors. Her private practice serves individuals, couples, and families dealing with a wide range of psychological and relational issues.

“Teletherapy has made it possible to reach more people with the kind of individualized, respectful, and deeply reflective therapy they deserve,” says Dr. Scheel. “Whether in-person or virtual, the therapeutic connection remains powerful and transformative.”

A Clinician with Advanced, Multidisciplinary Expertise

Dr. Scheel holds postgraduate certifications in psychoanalytic psychotherapy, forensic psychology, clinical supervision, and sex therapy. She is licensed to practice in North Carolina, New York, and California. Her work is informed by over three decades of experience, rigorous academic training, and personal psychoanalytic work.

Among the conditions she treats are:

* Depression and anxiety disorders

* Relationship and intimacy struggles

* Eating disorders and disordered eating patterns

* Addictions (e.g., alcohol, prescription drugs, shopping, porn)

* Trauma and abuse recovery

* Self-sabotaging behaviors

* Conflicts between cultural/religious expectations and personal identity

With certification as a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist (CEDS) and author of the book When Food is Family: A Loving Approach to Heal Eating Disorders, Dr. Scheel is regarded as a national expert in eating disorder recovery. Her work with clients explores the emotional and psychological relationships people form with food, body image, and family systems.

In addition, Dr. Scheel completed the NYU Langone Medical School’s Human Sexuality Program and is an associate member of the Society for Sex Therapy and Research (STAR), working with clients experiencing issues of sexual identity, desire, and intimacy.

Offering Therapy Through a Psychodynamic Lens

Dr. Scheel emphasizes the value of psychodynamic psychotherapy in helping clients understand the emotional patterns that shape their lives. By exploring unconscious motivations, early life experiences, and relational dynamics, clients gain insight that supports personal and interpersonal transformation. For individuals struggling with persistent symptoms or behaviors, she incorporates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques to help modify destructive thought patterns and develop healthier coping mechanisms.

“Insight without action can feel powerless, and action without insight can be temporary,” explains Dr. Scheel. “Therapy helps bridge the two, leading to sustainable change.”

Forensic Psychology and Organizational Consulting

Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Scheel holds a postdoctoral certification in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. This training has equipped her to serve as a psychological consultant for legal professionals, corporate entities, and community organizations. Her consultation work addresses ethical dilemmas, workplace dynamics, trauma-informed practices, and unconscious processes that affect decision-making in high-stakes environments.

Contributor to Public Education and Mental Health Awareness

Dr. Scheel is a featured blogger on Psychology Today, where she authors two blogs: “Sex is a Language” and “When Food is Family.” Through these columns, she shares her insights on emotional communication, eating disorders, trauma, and sexuality—continuing her mission to reduce stigma and increase understanding of complex psychological topics.

She also maintains active memberships with several professional organizations, including:

* The International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (IAEDP)

* The Psychoanalytic Center of the Carolinas (PCC)

* Society for Sex Therapy and Research (STAR)

* Leadership Council, National Small Business Association (NSBA)

Dr. Judy Scheel Reviews

Dr. Scheel follows strict ethical standards regarding online reviews and public testimonials. To protect the confidentiality and privacy of all clients, she does not solicit, encourage, or respond to reviews on platforms such as Yelp or Google. This policy is in line with professional guidelines and underscores her commitment to therapeutic boundaries and discretion.

Clients accepted in NC, NY, and CA

Dr. Scheel currently sees clients both in Charlotte and remotely via telehealth. New clients located in North Carolina, New York, or California can schedule appointments through her secure website. She provides personalized care grounded in compassion, integrity, and a lifetime of clinical expertise.

With a philosophy that emphasizes self-awareness, emotional insight, and ethical practice, Dr. Judy Scheel continues to serve clients seeking not only symptom relief, but profound and lasting emotional growth.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.drjudyscheel.com

