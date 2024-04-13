Adora Point of Sale Selects Voicify As Conversational Voice AI Technology Partner

Restaurant POS will offer Voicify’s Conversational Voice AI products to their clients.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voicify, the market leader in conversational AI, today announced that it has been selected as a partner by Adora Point of Sale. Adora powers restaurants with a cloud-based restaurant management system that offers multiple points of order. Features include online ordering, delivery, kitchen display, loyalty, and guest marketing. Founded by pizza shop owners, the company now serves a wide range of restaurant types from fast casual to sit-down to bars, and spans single-location restaurants to multi-unit brands. This partnership integrates Voicify’s innovative suite of restaurant-centric voice technologies with Adora POS, making it possible for restaurants to accept guest orders placed conversationally.

Despite the popularity of online, third-party, and in-app ordering for takeout and delivery, some guests still prefer to call the restaurant to ask questions such as business hours or to place their order. This is especially true of pizza customers. In fact, one online media outlet reported that 40% of respondents in their pizza customer survey call in their orders, either for carryout or delivery.

“Phone calls are a double-edged sword,” said Jeff McMahon, CEO at Voicify. “A ringing phone means one more active order channel, but answering that call takes a staff person’s attention off in-store guests and order prep. A call that goes unanswered or to voicemail means lost sales and potentially lost loyalty, long-term. Voicify AI assistants automate phone answering so a restaurant never misses a call.”

Voicify’s robust guest service solutions enable customers to speak their questions and place orders conversationally over the phone, at the drive-thru, or at an in-store kiosk with high speed and accuracy using artificial intelligence. The integrated solution is scalable for use in restaurants of all sizes from single location independent establishments to multi-unit enterprises.

“We designed our Adora restaurant software to serve guests wherever they want to interact with a restaurant brand: face-to-face, online, and for delivery,” said Kevin Wendland, CEO of Adora POS. “Now, working with Voicify, our restaurant clients will be able to automate phone-in orders, augmenting their existing ordering channels. Adding Vocify’s cutting-edge Voice AI services to our expansive list of tech partner integrations will help our restaurant operator clients improve efficiency, make the most of precious staff labor, and show amazing hospitality to all guests regardless of how or where they order.”

Voicify augments a restaurant’s human staff and expands its ordering footprint by learning a restaurant’s menu and accepting guest orders quickly and accurately using natural human speech.

Restaurants struggling to fully staff their locations can use Voice AI to automate important but somewhat mundane tasks, reserving precious employee resources for high-value-add activities such as fulfilling guest orders. Moreover, restaurant Voice Assistants can be up and running in a short matter of time.

“Our Voice AI solutions developed over more than a decade by experts are mature and currently have a significant foothold in thousands of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and Fast Casual locations,” said Voicify’s McMahon. “Voice AI assistants fill a gap in the existing digital ordering methods widely used across the restaurant industry supported by leading POS providers like Adora. As one of the preeminent and visionary POS companies in the market, we’ve long held Adora POS and its leadership team in high esteem. We’re thrilled to see this partnership take flight and look forward to continuing to work closely with the Adora team to expand ordering simplicity for guests and transform operations for restaurateurs. Together, we’ll help even more restaurants of any size improve efficiencies and their bottom line.”

About Voicify

Voicify has spent years pioneering an industry-leading platform for natural language understanding and processing. Today, Voicify is the leading voice AI technology company for restaurants. Voicify’s suite of tools transforms guest experiences across multiple points of service with seamless deployment and can scale to any size restaurant operation. Designed to deploy quickly and integrate directly with existing phone, POS, kiosk and other restaurant technologies, Voicify AI always delivers the polished, on-brand experience that diners expect. Voicify sets the standard for conversational AI by learning quickly and delivering intelligent and reliable performance for any situation. Find out more about Voicify for Restaurants here. To give Voicify AI a try, call 888-910-6525.

About Adora POS

ADORA POS specializes in Corporate and Multiple Store Owner Restaurant POS. We are a Cloud based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, on-line ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include Ease of Operation, Simple and Efficient Order Entry, 24/7 Personalized Support, Fully Integrated Online Ordering, Fully Integrated Call Center and Remote Management Access. To learn more, visit the Adora website.