Zatuchni & Associates Celebrates 25 Years of Legal Advocacy for Employees

Leading employment law firm marks quarter-century milestone while New Jersey workplace protections expand significantly in 2025.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates marks 25 years of exclusively representing employees in workplace disputes throughout New Jersey, as the state implements significant employment law changes in 2025, including new pay transparency requirements and expanded worker protections. The Lambertville-based firm has maintained its focus on employment law since founding attorney David Zatuchni established the practice in 2000.

The milestone occurs during a period of substantial workplace law evolution in New Jersey, where new 2025 regulations include mandatory pay transparency requirements effective June 1, an increased minimum wage to $15.49 per hour, and enhanced data protection measures under the New Jersey Data Protection Act. These changes require employers with 10 or more employees to disclose salary ranges and benefit information in job postings.

Zatuchni & Associates specializes in employment discrimination, harassment, wage disputes, and wrongful termination cases, representing workers from various industries throughout New Jersey. The firm handles cases involving racial discrimination, sexual harassment, age discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, and whistleblower protection claims.

"After 25 years of representing employees exclusively, we have witnessed significant changes in workplace law and continue to see the need for aggressive legal representation when workers' rights are violated," said Mr. David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney of Zatuchni & Associates. "Our experience defending corporations early in my career provided valuable insight into what employees need to succeed against large employers in the courtroom."

David Zatuchni began his legal career representing corporations in employment disputes before founding Zatuchni & Associates in 2000 with the specific purpose of providing employees with high-quality legal representation. He has practiced employment law exclusively for over two decades and has obtained numerous successful jury verdicts, including a $3.2 million whistleblower claim in New Jersey.

The firm's approach emphasizes personalized service and aggressive representation for employees across all income levels, from hourly workers to executives. Zatuchni & Associates handles the complete range of employment discrimination claims under both state and federal law, including cases based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation, and military service.

Client testimonials reflect the firm's commitment to thorough case management and communication. "David Zatuchni is one of the most effective attorneys I have ever met," stated Elaine D., a former client. "He took my case from start to finish never skipping a beat. He always kept me up to date on all transactions. He is extremely patient, upfront and an attentive listener. I enjoyed working with David because of his years of legal knowledge and experience, ability to ask all the right questions, and of course his humor and down to earth personality. Additionally, he was available at all times to answer my questions even when on vacation. His attentiveness, expertise and patience is why I would recommend him as a great lawyer fighting for your rights. I was extremely happy with the end results of my case!"

Jason K. noted the firm's efficiency and client education: "David was very attentive and quick in the full process. I highly recommend David and his law firm for your needs. He was very understanding and helped me understand the full process from start to finish."

Another client, Michael F., emphasized the firm's effectiveness in resolution: "Zatuchni & Associates was highly instrumental in resolving my recent legal matter against a former employer. David was very knowledgeable in all aspects of my case which was resolved in a satisfactory manner. I would highly recommend this law firm in any issues of employee, employer matters."

The firm has received recognition through Super Lawyers ratings from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025, reflecting consistent professional achievement in employment law practice. David Zatuchni holds membership in the National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter and the New Jersey State Bar Association.

Zatuchni & Associates represents employees in both state and federal courts throughout New Jersey and maintains offices in Lambertville and Morristown. The firm provides free, confidential case evaluations for workers with questions about workplace rights or potential employment law violations.

For more information about employment rights or to schedule a free consultation, contact Zatuchni & Associates at +1 609-243-0300 or visit https://www.zatlaw.com/.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates (https://www.zatlaw.com/about-us/) in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.