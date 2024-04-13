Chair-in-Office Borg reiterates full commitment for continued OSCE engagement during Moldova visit

CHISINAU/VALLETTA, 13 April 2024 – Chair-in-Office of the OSCE, Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Ian Borg concluded his first visit to Moldova. Minister Borg underscored the OSCE's commitment to actively continue its engagement in Moldova, focusing on advancing the Transdniestrian Settlement Process and strengthening the Organization's work on the ground.

“Supporting peace and facilitating dialogue towards durable and mutually agreed solutions is a priority of the Maltese Chairpersonship,” stated Minister Borg, underlining Malta’s commitment to promote and sustain the OSCE’s role in resolving conflicts across the OSCE region, preventing escalation and restoring stability.

Reflecting on three decades of engagement in Moldova, the Chair-in-Office underlined that "the OSCE has built a strong and trusted partnership with the government and civil society organizations, and the Organization will continue to use its experience and expertise to support Moldova in addressing the challenges that the country is facing."

In Chisinau, Minister Borg met with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Oleg Serebrian and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mihai Popsoi. The discussions focused on the Transdniestrian settlement process, highlighting the Organization’s role in fostering constructive dialogue and deepening trust to move this process forward.

The Chair-in-Office Borg held a meeting with Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky and Transdniestrian Chief Negotiator Vitaly Ignatiev in Bender.

“We greatly appreciate the fact that both Sides have constantly reiterated their commitment to resolving all open issues, as well as the conflict as such in an exclusively peaceful manner,” stated Minister Borg, adding that “the Maltese Chairpersonship strongly supports constructive communication channels to remain open to all co-mediators and observers with the aim of keeping the settlement process on track”.

“Through its Mission to Moldova and my Special Representative, the OSCE will continue to work towards a peaceful, comprehensive, and lasting settlement based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders with a special status for Transdniestria within Moldova,” affirmed Minister Borg.

The OSCE Mission to Moldova continues to facilitate progress on confidence-building measures between the Sides, including the importation of X-ray machines to Transdniestria and the reopening of Vehicle Registration Offices. These steps are crucial in enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, highlighting the Mission's pivotal role in fostering security and supporting the ongoing settlement process in the region.

The Minister’s agenda included a meeting with the Special Representative on Gender, Liliana Palihovici. The discussions focused on the important role of the OSCE in promoting human rights and gender equality in the country.