Conference discusses digital transformation for sustainable textile Industry development

VIETNAM, April 13 -

HCM CITY — A conference held in HCM City on April 12 discussed the advantages digital transformation and adoption of innovative technological solutions confer on the textile and garment industry.

The “Superior Choice of Vietnam's Textile and Garment Enterprises for Sustainable Development” conference was held as part of the SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2024 exhibition organised by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and others.

Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai, deputy general secretary and head of the VITAS representative office in HCM City, told the conference that the Government recently approved a "Vietnam textile and garment industry development strategy to 2030, vision to 2035."

Its objectives include enhancing the production of high-quality items, building competitiveness in the international market and meeting domestic demand, she said.

VITAS representatives said one of the major solutions is digital transformation across the entire textile industry.

This requires enterprises to strategically shift their business and innovate their technology if they want to ensure competitiveness and sustainability, they said.

Trần Thị Hà, CEO of Pro-sports Trading Company, said though her company has used various software and digital transformation solutions, it has failed to meet customer requirements, especially in terms of transparency and integration with customer software systems.

Moreover, company management requires strategic decisions based on synchronised data sources rather than waiting for aggregation from multiple sources, she said.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Phương, deputy general director of Phong Phú International Joint Stock Company, said as her company grows and aims for sustainable development, it needs to standardise management and production operations based on synchronised databases.

When deploying digital transformation solutions, the company could easily manage the flow of goods from raw material imports to selling finished products, she said.

The company has been successful in digital transformation in the textile sector, and next plans it in other areas such as yarn, dyeing and fabric, she added.

Jatin Paul, CEO of WFX, said textile enterprises using various standalone software and so lack cohesion.

But WFX's solution offers comprehensive integration and could integrate with existing software, he said.

WFX is a global company operating in over 50 countries and territories that provide integrated software solutions for the textile industry.

The event was held at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City. — VNS