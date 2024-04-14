Siam Seaplane Joins Forces with Ocean Property to Launch Innovative Amphibious Seaplane Services at Ocean Marina Jomtien
EINPresswire.com/ -- Siam Seaplane, Thailand's pioneering provider of premium amphibious seaplane services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ocean Marina Jomtien, managed by Ocean Property, a leading marina and hospitality operator. This collaboration is set to introduce an exclusive seaplane water landing and take-off facility at the prestigious Ocean Marina Jomtien, elevating the luxury travel experience in Thailand's eastern seaboard.
Siam Seaplane, celebrated for its commitment to delivering accessible yet premium last-mile air charter services, is making waves as Thailand’s first amphibious seaplane operator. Together with the recent award winner for Thailand’s best marina berthing facilities in 2024, Ocean Marina Jomtien, known for operating South East Asia’s largest marina and yacht charter services alongside the Ocean Marina Resort and a collection of affiliated luxury hotels across Thailand, the partnership is poised to redefine luxury travel.
Following an MOU established years prior, the two companies are now poised to actualize their vision of creating a premier seaplane hub at Ocean Marina Jomtien. This initiative aims not only to enhance the tourism appeal of Jomtien and Pattaya but also to provide an unparalleled gateway to Thailand's mesmerizing eastern seas.
Key Highlights of the Partnership:
- Launch of a Dedicated Seaplane Facility: Slated for 2024, the Ocean Marina Jomtien will host a specialized water landing and take-off site to cater to guests desiring direct access to yacht charters, luxury accommodations at Ocean Marina Resort, and expedited travel within the Chonburi area and beyond.
- Expansive Flight Network: Siam Seaplane will offer both local scenic flights and broader connections, linking Jomtien with major Thai destinations such as Bangkok, Hua Hin, Rayong, Koh Chang, Koh Samui, and Phuket. Travelers can look forward to enjoying stunning aerial views of Koh Lan, the Chonburi islands, and the iconic Pattaya skyline.
- Exceptional Guest Services: Ocean Property pledges unparalleled convenience and service for all guests, from arrival to departure, with professional on-ground teams trained by Siam Seaplane and in compliance with regulatory standards. The partnership also includes seamless boat transfers to partner resorts and hotels such as Renaissance Pattaya, InterContinental Pattaya, and Mason.
- Extended Charter Services: Ahead of the seaplane launch, Ocean Property, in collaboration with Siam Scenic—a branch of Siam Seaplane—will be offering an array of ground-to-ground charter and scenic flights. These flights will connect U-tapao airport with major domestic hubs such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Hua Hin, and Samui airports, in addition to private airfields like Best Ocean Airpark and Klong 11. Adventure enthusiasts can also look forward to reaching Skydive Dropzone Thailand in Klaeng Rayong and the private airstrip at Rancho Charnvee Resort and Golf Course in Khao Yai. Furthermore, this partnership extends to incorporate Ocean Property’s affiliated hotels and resorts in Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, enhancing connectivity and enriching the travel experience for all guests.
This ambitious partnership symbolizes a milestone in the evolution of amphibious seaplane services, private air charter accessibility, and the fusion of air-to-yacht travel, underscoring a commitment to providing unmatched, seamless lifestyle services in Thailand.
About Siam Seaplane:
Founded in 2019, Siam Seaplane Co., Ltd. revolutionizes travel in Thailand with two distinct offerings: Siam Seaplane, providing unparalleled amphibious seaplane transportation to breathtaking waterfront destinations, and Siam Scenic, offering luxury land-to-land charter and scenic flights. Committed to delivering a premium, eco-friendly travel experience, Siam Seaplane invites guests to save time and create unforgettable memories while exploring Thailand's natural beauty from an extraordinary perspective. Whether it's gliding over stunning waterscapes or embarking on bespoke air adventures, Siam Seaplane and Siam Scenic redefine the essence of travel with safety, comfort, and unparalleled personalized service.
About Ocean Property:
Ocean Property Co., Ltd., a key player within the Ocean Group and managed by the Assakul family, has been a cornerstone in business development across various industries for over 75 years. With ventures ranging from Ocean Life Insurance and Ocean Glass Public Companies to Bandara Resorts & Spa, St. Stephen's and Brighton College International Schools, and significant real estate projects such as Ocean Tower, San Marino, Ocean Portofino, Ocean Residence, Ocean Grand Residence, Ocean Town, Ocean Marina Jomtien, Ocean Marina Resort, and Movenpick Asara Resort & Spa, Ocean Property epitomizes diverse success.
+66 2 666 4969
pr@siamseaplane.com
Worakanya Siripidej
