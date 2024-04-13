Montreal Chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte, Proudly Stands As A Consistent Recipient Of ThreeBestRated® Title Since 2015
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® has once again chosen Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte as a top-rated chiropractor in Montreal in the year 2024. As it is his ninth time to embrace the trophy, which sheds light on his commitment to providing outstanding chiropractic care to his patients, he takes a moment to celebrate this resounding triumph.
About Dr. Jocelyn Sicottte
Dr. Jocelyn got his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University at Chesterfield. His experience is what matters, as he has been in the industry for over 22 years. Over these years, he has enabled countless people with his chiropractic services to recover from the pain and get their lives back on track. He aims to offer a non-surgical and alternative treatment to the clients.
Dr. Jocelyn’s specialization lies in treating back pain and herniated discs. Using Cox Flexion Distraction, a gentle technique for promoting spinal mobility, he encourages spine health naturally, eliminating pain and discomfort. He takes ample time to thoroughly understand each patient’s case. Dr. Jocelyn begins the initial consultation itself with the revision of the patient’s MRI on a large screen, and a complete explanation of the case. During the second visit, he proceeds with the revision of the form filled by the patients, followed by physical examination and diagnosis during the third and fourth visits, respectively.
This thorough understanding enabled him to provide a precise diagnosis with a higher frequency of satisfactory treatment outcomes – which is evidenced through the testimonials given by his clients.
Testimonials
First clients said, “I consulted with Dr Sicotte because I had sciatica and lower back pain. He asked me some questions over the phone and suggested an MRI to better know what was causing the issue before I actually saw him. After getting the MRI, he explained that I had some herniated disks. After the first 2 sessions, I experienced tremendous improvements and way less pain. I have never seen a chiropractor who takes the time to explain to me what is causing the issue and why I am having pain – which Dr. Jocelyn did. Would 100% recommend it.”
The second comment goes like this, “I contacted Dr. Jocelyn for serious problems in the L3-L5 region of my back. I had terrible electricity and a burning sensation in my left leg, pain in my lower back, and was unable to lift my big toe. Within three visits, “I had regained almost 50% mobility in my toe and the burning sensation in my leg was gone. After six visits, the electricity in my leg was down to a small section. My recovery will likely be long, yet the outcomes so far make me very optimistic for the future! Dr Jocelyn is truly a gifted chiropractor who genuinely cares for his clients. I'm eternally grateful for his care.”
And the third commented, “Dr. Jocelyn is exceptionally kind and a great communicator. He took the time to ask the right questions and genuinely cared for my concerns. I had persistent back pain, which improved significantly with just six sessions. I am back at the gym now! I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Jocelyn.”
Services Offered:
Dr. Jocelyn has built a team of skilled experts who share a passion for helping people and dedication to his services. Together, they offer treatment for degenerative disc disease (DJD) in the lumbar and cervical spine, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, foraminal stenosis, and herniated discs (protrusion, bulging, and extrusion).To know more about Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte, visit https://fr.sicottedc.com/ Jocelyn has his clinic at 4135 A Av Papineau, Montreal, QC H2K 4K2
Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte
Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte
+1 514-598-1117
sicotte@sicottedc.com