Montreal Chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte, Proudly Stands As A Consistent Recipient Of ThreeBestRated® Title Since 2015

Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte

Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® has once again chosen Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte as a top-rated chiropractor in Montreal in the year 2024. As it is his ninth time to embrace the trophy, which sheds light on his commitment to providing outstanding chiropractic care to his patients, he takes a moment to celebrate this resounding triumph.

About Dr. Jocelyn Sicottte

Dr. Jocelyn got his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University at Chesterfield. His experience is what matters, as he has been in the industry for over 22 years. Over these years, he has enabled countless people with his chiropractic services to recover from the pain and get their lives back on track. He aims to offer a non-surgical and alternative treatment to the clients.

Dr. Jocelyn’s specialization lies in treating back pain and herniated discs. Using Cox Flexion Distraction, a gentle technique for promoting spinal mobility, he encourages spine health naturally, eliminating pain and discomfort. He takes ample time to thoroughly understand each patient’s case. Dr. Jocelyn begins the initial consultation itself with the revision of the patient’s MRI on a large screen, and a complete explanation of the case. During the second visit, he proceeds with the revision of the form filled by the patients, followed by physical examination and diagnosis during the third and fourth visits, respectively.

This thorough understanding enabled him to provide a precise diagnosis with a higher frequency of satisfactory treatment outcomes – which is evidenced through the testimonials given by his clients.

Testimonials

First clients said, “I consulted with Dr Sicotte because I had sciatica and lower back pain. He asked me some questions over the phone and suggested an MRI to better know what was causing the issue before I actually saw him. After getting the MRI, he explained that I had some herniated disks. After the first 2 sessions, I experienced tremendous improvements and way less pain. I have never seen a chiropractor who takes the time to explain to me what is causing the issue and why I am having pain – which Dr. Jocelyn did. Would 100% recommend it.”

The second comment goes like this, “I contacted Dr. Jocelyn for serious problems in the L3-L5 region of my back. I had terrible electricity and a burning sensation in my left leg, pain in my lower back, and was unable to lift my big toe. Within three visits, “I had regained almost 50% mobility in my toe and the burning sensation in my leg was gone. After six visits, the electricity in my leg was down to a small section. My recovery will likely be long, yet the outcomes so far make me very optimistic for the future! Dr Jocelyn is truly a gifted chiropractor who genuinely cares for his clients. I'm eternally grateful for his care.”

And the third commented, “Dr. Jocelyn is exceptionally kind and a great communicator. He took the time to ask the right questions and genuinely cared for my concerns. I had persistent back pain, which improved significantly with just six sessions. I am back at the gym now! I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Jocelyn.”

Services Offered:

Dr. Jocelyn has built a team of skilled experts who share a passion for helping people and dedication to his services. Together, they offer treatment for degenerative disc disease (DJD) in the lumbar and cervical spine, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, foraminal stenosis, and herniated discs (protrusion, bulging, and extrusion).To know more about Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte, visit https://fr.sicottedc.com/ Jocelyn has his clinic at 4135 A Av Papineau, Montreal, QC H2K 4K2

Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte
-
+1 514-598-1117
sicotte@sicottedc.com

You just read:

Montreal Chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte, Proudly Stands As A Consistent Recipient Of ThreeBestRated® Title Since 2015

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte
-
+1 514-598-1117 sicotte@sicottedc.com
Company/Organization
ThreeBestRatedⓇ
14425 Falcon Head Blvd, E-100,
AUSTIN, 78738
United States
+1 833-488-6888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

ThreeBestRated®

More From This Author
Montreal Chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Sicotte, Proudly Stands As A Consistent Recipient Of ThreeBestRated® Title Since 2015
Roof Repairs Perth WA Earns Top-Rating In ThreeBestRated® With Commendable Service And Competence
2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Mortgage Broker Urges Homeowners To Renew With Caution
View All Stories From This Author