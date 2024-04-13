FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office to Host Two Hiring Fairs in April, May

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is hosting two hiring fairs at the end of April and beginning of May for full-time Claims Office staff. The hiring fairs will help fill full-time positions to support the important mission of processing claims and compensating those impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the hiring fairs to learn more about these opportunities to serve their communities.

When:

April 29, 2024; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 1, 2024; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where:

Santa Fe Higher Education Center, Second Floor (1950 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505)

Those interested in attending are also encouraged to attend two upcoming free federal resume writing workshops on April 18 and April 25 at 5:30 p.m. MT to prepare for the hiring fairs. To attend the workshops, individuals can register at the following link:

Claims Office staff will be on site to receive resumes and conduct on-the-spot interviews. Open positions for our Santa Fe Claims Office l include Claims Navigators, Program and Data Analysts, Public Affairs Specialists, Supervisory Program Analysts and Attorney Advisors.

The Office is looking for individuals who can represent the Claims Office with compassion, fairness, integrity and respect. Ideal candidates will have customer service experience; strong analytical, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills; and experience completing high-quality products within assigned time frames.

“We are looking for individuals who are passionate about helping others and making a meaningful impact in their communities,” said Jennifer Carbajal, Deputy Director of the FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office. “This is an opportunity to play a vital role in getting much-needed compensation into the hands of those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.”

FEMA employee benefits include eligibility for public service student loan forgiveness; federal retirement plans; paid annual leave; mental health resources; health, dental, and vision insurance; annual federal pay raises, and career growth opportunities.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.