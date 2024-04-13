Connecticut Dental Association - Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, NYC Periodontal / Implant Surgeon " Implants and Bone Grafts "
The CSDA invites Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, NYC Periodontal / Dental Implant Surgeon to present - Implants and Bone / Soft Tissue Grafts for the Dental Practitioner.MOHEGAN SUN HOTEL, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut State Dental Association invited Dr. Bernard Fialkoff DDS, a 43 year NYC Periodontal / Dental Implant Surgeon to present on " Dental Implants / Osseous and Soft Tissue Grafts ", at the Annual Charter Oak Dental Meeting being held May 15 - 17, 2024 at Mohegan Sun Resort Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Dr. Fialkoff DDS trained at the Memphis Veterans Administration Hospital / Tennessee Dental Center receiving his Periodontal, Dental Implant Surgical Specialty Degree 1982; Received his DDS from Stony Brook Dental as Class Valedictorian and OKU in 1980; Certified in Laser Surgery by the Academy of Laser Dentistry in 2014; Fellow of the International College of Dentists and Pierre Fauchard Academy; Director of the Fialkoff Study Group; Visiting Lecturer for Flushing Hospital Dental Center and Dominican Medical / Dental Association; And has a Periodontal / Implant / Laser Surgery private practice in Bayside, NY since 1982..
According to the NIH 2018, 47.2%, of US adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease; 70.1% of adults 65 years and older have periodontal disease; Root exposure and inadequate soft tissue margins are common.
Periodontal soft tissue augmentation procedures - a systematic review from the AAP Regeneration Workshop 2015 - demonstrated autogenous gingival grafts considered the "gold standard" procedure with unmatched success rates and clinical success when gingival augmentation procedures are required. Keratinized soft tissue augmentation may prevent the development and progression of gingival recession, especially when restorative margins interact with the periodontium and/or orthodontic treatment is indicated.
The American Academy of Implant Dentistry 2022 noted that in the US more than 150 million people are missing at least one tooth; Yet just over a million are treated each year (corresponding to 2.5 million implants). The global dental implant market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2023; Explosive growth is anticipated in the due to a change in demographics, increased consumer awareness, technological advances in both diagnosis and treatment, and other restorative and surgical innovations. The alternatives include Single Tooth / Immediate / Multiple Tooth / Sinus Augmentation Implants
( Increasing the quantity / quality of bone ); Ridge Preparation / Modification Implants.
At this Charter Oak Dental Conference Dr. Fialkoff will discuss the current status of Dental Implants,
Osseous Grafts and Soft Tissue Augmentation as they relate to your clinical treatment alternatives;
Long term stability of clinical cases; And Implications for the Dental Practitioner.
