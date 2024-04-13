Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, April 15 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, December 4 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 12, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 12, 2024—On Monday, April 15 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will reflect on the successful efforts to support County priorities during the Maryland General Assembly’s 2024 legislative session, which wrapped up last week. He will also highlight the record-breaking number of residents who testified during the Council’s public hearings on the FY25 Recommended Operating Budget.

Additionally, Friedson will discuss the Council’s latest budget work, including its recent straw votes on the County’s property tax rates and general obligation bond limit.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

