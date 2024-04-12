Hotel booking app reveals holiday homes trend

VIETNAM, April 12 -

HCM CITY – A survey of various generations and demographic groups in Việt Nam revealed a tapestry and variety of priorities and desires for their holiday homes, reported the Holiday Homes Outlook Report for Asia Pacific by Booking.com.

The report which surveyed 11,000 homeowners and holiday seekers across APAC, uncovered evolving trends in the short-term rental sector from seven countries across the Asia-Pacific including Việt Nam, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, and China.

In particular, the report offers valuable insights into the preferences and unique home features that attract different generations of holiday home seekers from over 1,000 respondents aged 18 and above in Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, for Gen X, who were born from 1965 to 1980, the allure of fair pricing and immaculate spaces is prioritised, with about half of those surveyed favouring cost-effectiveness and cleanliness in their accommodation.

Millennials, on the other hand, crave a holistic vacation experience, with about half saying they balance affordability, safety and the convenience of local attractions. With an eye for aesthetics and personal touches, they are drawn to homes that promise a unique stay - be it by the beach or nestled in the hills.

Meanwhile, Gen Z has a penchant for safety and unique homes which dictate their choices, with a notable inclination towards pet-friendly options, the novelty of tiny homes, and glamping adventures.

Across the board, all generations agree on the need for transparency and reliability in their holiday havens, with each seeking a sanctuary that resonates with their individual expectations and wanderlust.

Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com said: “In recent years, we have witnessed a growing trend and desire to stay in holiday homes, driven by the unique features that appeal to travelers. Today's travelers seek more than just a place to stay; they crave personalised experiences tailored to their individual preferences.”

In another report, Booking reveals that in an era where stress and sleep disorders are on the rise, sleep tourism has emerged as a transformative solution that fuses the allure of travel with the essential need for quality sleep.

The Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2024 revealed that nearly two-thirds of APAC-based travellers want to travel in 2024 to solely focus on uninterrupted shut-eye. This trend is particularly strong in China where 83 per cent of travellers seek vacations focused solely on uninterrupted sleep.

Việt Nam ranked seventh out of ten with 67 per cent of travellers wanting to seek sleep-focused retreats in 2024.

“In an ever-hectic world, sleep is fast becoming a precious commodity, with ‘sleep tourism’ a major trend as forecasted in our Travel Predictions 2024 report. With nearly 67 per cent of Vietnamese travellers surveyed seeking sleep-focused retreats in 2024, a shift towards prioritising rest is evident. In response, resorts and hotels in Việt Nam and around the world are offering amenities and services to help guests get a healthy dose of rest,” Grover said.

Đà Lạt, Đà Nẵng, Tam Đảo are three destinations that Booking.com has suggested to travellers to foster relaxation and to feel relaxed and rejuvenated. – VNS