Fallon to Hold Hearing on Liquified Natural Gas Exports

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas.) today announced a hearing titled “Oversight of the Biden Administration’s Pause on Liquified Natural Gas Exports” to examine the justification and timing of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) pause on new permits for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned with DOE’s recent action to pause pending decisions on exports of liquified natural gas in an apparent attempt to appease liberal advocacy groups. The Biden Administration has attempted to hide the influence leftist environmental groups have had over U.S. foreign policy, but reports indicate that the Biden Administration’s action on LNG was taken at the direction of leftist environmental groups and climate activists. We are going to bring transparency to DOE’s decision to pause new LNG export permitting, its interactions with federal agencies, and whether it is weaponizing the public’s interest,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pat Fallon.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the Biden Administration’s Pause on Liquified Natural Gas Exports”

DATE: Thursday, April 18

TIME: 9:00 AM

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, U.S. Department of Energy

Read More: Comer, Fallon, Higgins Probe DOE’s Liquified Natural Gas Export Pause