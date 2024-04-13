Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,254 in the last 365 days.

Fallon to Hold Hearing on Liquified Natural Gas Exports

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas.) today announced a hearing titled “Oversight of the Biden Administration’s Pause on Liquified Natural Gas Exports” to examine the justification and timing of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) pause on new permits for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned with DOE’s recent action to pause pending decisions on exports of liquified natural gas in an apparent attempt to appease liberal advocacy groups. The Biden Administration has attempted to hide the influence leftist environmental groups have had over U.S. foreign policy, but reports indicate that the Biden Administration’s action on LNG was taken at the direction of leftist environmental groups and climate activists. We are going to bring transparency to DOE’s decision to pause new LNG export permitting, its interactions with federal agencies, and whether it is weaponizing the public’s interest,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pat Fallon.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the Biden Administration’s Pause on Liquified Natural Gas Exports”

DATE: Thursday, April 18

TIME: 9:00 AM

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

  • Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, U.S. Department of Energy

Read More: Comer, Fallon, Higgins Probe DOE’s Liquified Natural Gas Export Pause

You just read:

Fallon to Hold Hearing on Liquified Natural Gas Exports

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more