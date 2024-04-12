New EMTs and promotions celebrated

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), and Boston EMS today celebrated the graduation of 28 EMT-Recruits and three recent promotions in a ceremony at Suffolk University’s Sargent Hall. The EMT-Recruits were hired as state-certified EMTs and successfully completed the Boston EMS Recruit Academy, an additional intense training program to ensure residents receive the highest quality emergency care. The 28 new graduates now join Boston EMS to respond to medical emergencies in Boston, enhancing 9-1-1 staffing for ambulances and dispatch operations.

“Boston’s EMTs embody public service, providing care and compassion to every patient when they are most in need,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Congratulations to all of our newly graduated EMTs and our members who have been promoted to higher ranks. We are so grateful for your service to the City of Boston.”

“Congratulations to the EMT-Recruits and the promoted members of EMS,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Thank you for your dedication and service to provide high-quality emergency care to our residents, saving countless lives when people are at their most vulnerable.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time paid training program and includes classroom and field training for a variety of life-threatening emergency situations, including active shooter incidents, hazardous materials exposure, transportation accidents, recovery services, human trafficking, and mass casualty incidents. During training, these graduates responded to more than 3,800 9-1-1 incidents caring for patients suffering from a range of emergencies including cardiac arrest, behavioral health, illnesses and injuries, and serious trauma including shootings and stabbings.

“I am so proud of these graduates and recently promoted paramedics for everything they have already accomplished,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “I hope you will have a long career with us at Boston EMS, saving lives, mentoring future members, and continuing to uphold Boston EMS’s standard of excellence.”

Today’s ceremony also recognized three EMTs promoted to the rank of Paramedic. They have more than 26 years of combined experience at Boston EMS. Independently, they secured their paramedic certification and took necessary steps to become part of the paramedic promotional list. Once selected, they were assigned to a rigorous three-month training internship, where they refined their advanced life support skills. Since their promotion on December 31, 2023, they have been working in ALS ambulances, responding to the most critical calls across the City.

Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 138,000 emergency medical incidents annually. To meet the growing demand in Boston, Boston EMS is actively recruiting to expand the department, add frontline ambulances, and better meet the rising demand for service. Over the last nine months, Boston EMS has successfully hired more than 90 members to join its team of now 428 uniformed personnel.

In addition to the Recruit Academy, Boston EMS also has a Cadet program, a five-month paid training for people interested in becoming EMTs. A group of Cadets recently graduated and will join the next Recruit class starting April 22. The next Cadet program begins on April 29 with approximately 20 people.

Boston EMS expects to be hiring EMTs and Cadets again this summer. Starting pay for newly hired EMTs is $33 an hour. Those interested in a rewarding career at Boston EMS can visit boston.gov/ems to learn more and sign up for training and notices.