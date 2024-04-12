Preferred proponent chosen for Surrey Langley SkyTrain station construction

CANADA, April 12 - Plans for Surrey Langley SkyTrain have taken another step forward with the selection of a preferred proponent team to design and build eight new stations for the project, including cycling and walking paths around the new stations.

Following a competitive procurement process, the Province has chosen South Fraser Station Partners to enter into contract negotiations. The South Fraser Station Partners team is comprised of:

Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.;

Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.;

Pomerleau BC Inc.; and

AECOM Canada Ltd.

As the Province enters contract negotiations with South Fraser Station Partners, the team will start early works on the project, such as pre-construction site surveys, locating utilities, geotechnical drilling and station design work.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid-transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Other early works are underway along the Fraser Highway corridor. This includes work to relocate power lines and prepare for the start of major construction this year. People who travel the Fraser Highway should plan additional travel time or consider alternative routes, as work is taking place in multiple locations along the corridor.

Once complete, the project will provide high-quality, low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver. Major construction is expected to begin this year.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered through three separate contracts. Last month, the Province announced that SkyLink Guideway Partners has been chosen as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements of the project.

The competitive selection process for the systems and trackwork contract is ongoing. Requests for proposals for all three phases were issued in early 2023. Formal contract-award announcements are anticipated in the coming months.

Learn More:

Surrey Langley SkyTrain project: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/surrey-langley-skytrain