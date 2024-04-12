Submit Release
Kona International Airport Reopened; HDOT to Conduct Additional Runway Repairs Tonight

Posted on Apr 12, 2024

KONA, HAWAI‘I – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reopened the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) at 12 noon today following the closure of Runway 17-35 this morning to repair an asphalt crack.

The crack in the pavement formed overnight, between the intersections of Taxiways “G” and “H.” Daily visual inspections are conducted on the runway, including an inspection by HDOT engineers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials yesterday. Overnight rain is suspected as a contributing factor to the formation of the crack that was discovered early this morning.

Crews will conduct additional pavement repairs tonight, starting at 12:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. The paving activities are needed to establish a more long-term repair solution to the crack. There are no alternate runways at KOA, and therefore the airport will be closed for flight operations during the overnight repairs. In the event an emergency medical evacuation is needed, helicopter service out of KOA will be available. HDOT has coordinated with the airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights. There are no commercial flights scheduled during the closure period.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of KOA is conducted.

