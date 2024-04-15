New On-Line Resource for Frustrated Parents of Social Media Consumed Teens

This is what your child's brain has been jonesing for.

“Good Enough Parent 2” integrates Biblical principles with the latest from neuroscience and attachment theory.

Every child needs at least one adult who is irrationally crazy about him or her.” — Urie Bronfenbrenner

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenting expert and Biblical scholar, Dr. Bill Senyard, announces the latest Good Enough Parent resource for Christian parents of teens and tweens. Good Enough Parent 2 (GEP2) builds on the free foundational 15 tips presented in Good Enough Parent 1 (2022).

Per the CDC, a shocking 42% of all adolescents and 57% of females report experiencing severe sadness and hopelessness—that’s up 50% from 2011. Per a 2022 Pew study, 46% of teenagers are “almost constantly” on the internet, primarily TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. Parents of adolescents are desperately looking for help—some alternative to social media that is positive and character-building.

GEP1 (https://gospel-app.com/paths/good-enough-parent/), was launched in 2022 with 15 helpful parenting tips. It has received very positive reviews from parents and counselors.

“My child isn’t isolating as much. I am more relaxed as a parent and asking God to direct my words with my child.” (Tracy H.)

“I really appreciated the non-shaming approach Dr. Senyard took to this information.” (Amy V).

“I found the tips regarding brain development and attachment styles to be very helpful. Reasoning with a brain that’s still developing usually doesn’t go well!” (Amy V).

“This whole program was exactly what I needed. The most beneficial reminder was that I just need to get 30% right to be a good enough parent.” (Tracy H).

The second generation program, Good Enough Parent 2 (GEP2), is now available online (https://gospel-app.com/paths/good-enough-parent/). GEP2 offers seven additional, brief (under 20 minutes), video tips for good enough parents who want to become ‘more’ good enough parents, including:

• Good Enough Parents know how to get the most out of their child’s education a little more than not Good Enough Parents.

• Good Enough Parents know the power of “Adolescent Attunement” a little more than not Good Enough Parents

• Good Enough Parents know the “shoulder move” a little more than not Good Enough Parents.

• Good Enough Parents understand teen addiction a little more than not Good Enough Parents.

• Good Enough Parents understand how to deal with conflicts and disagreements a little better than not Good Enough Parents.

• Good Enough Single Parents Understand that they can be Good Enough Parents too.

GEP1 and 2 are biblical as well as immersed in the latest attachment theory and neuroscience.

