New Book For Frustrated Parents of Teens in a Social Media Age

Dr. Bill Senyard Releases New Young Adult Fantasy Novel

Every child needs at least one adult who is irrationally crazy about him or her.” — Urie Bronfenbrenner

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bill Senyard’s latest book, Tale of the Unlikely Prince, is written for 10–15-year-old Next Gen teens and tweens who are jonesing for alternatives to the ever-present stream of confusing and destructive messages from today’s social media. Per the CDC, a shocking 42% of adolescents and 57% of female adolescents report experiencing severe sadness and hopelessness—that’s up 50% from 2011.

Is there something that parents can do to stem the tide? The Tale of the Unlikely Prince offers powerful, positive life lessons for adolescents in a simple, readable, and entertaining fantasy genre. Adults will enjoy it as well.

18-year-old ‘unlikely’ Prince Yeled wanted to finally prove to his adoptive father that he was worthy of being the prince heir. But what could he possibly do? He asks for a quest—no, a great quest—no, a heroically astonishing quest—challenging enough to prove his enoughness and finally earn the King's respect and love. Yeled will learn through thrilling, quirky, and sometimes unbelievable twists and turns that not all quests are what they might seem, and more importantly, this King is definitely not what he appears.

While the Tale of the Unlikely Prince is faith-based, it is not preachy. Any teenager will be able to relate to the characters and benefit from the many life lessons. Tale of the Unlikely Prince is part of the Kingdom Quest trilogy. The next two books will come out later this year—The Storyteller’s Tale, and The Garden Tale.

Here’s what some are saying:

"Tale of the Unlikely Prince follows the style and impact of a C.S. Lewis fiction spellbinder for teens and young adults alike. It's also the perfect birthday or holiday gift to both entertain and inspire with eternal truths embedded in a page-turning thriller." -Dr. Larry Keefauver, Bestselling Author, and International Teacher.

“Life-Changing Book! Such humor in young adult books is very much appreciated. This book does it very well.” Larry Yoder, Publisher’s Representative and Developmental Editor.

"Tale of the Unlikely Prince is a fantasy told with great flavor in the age-old art of storytelling. The story promotes life-changing lessons that all young people must face at one time or another. This adventurous epic fantasy will appeal to young adults and even a few older readers as well." Emily-Jane Hills Orford, Author.

Tale of the Unlikely Prince has received the Reader’s Favorite 5-star coveted review for the category of Young Adult Fantasy.

Dr. Bill Senyard’s book Tale of the Unlikely Prince is available on Amazon, Kindle, Audible, and other online stores. Want more info? Check out www.gospel-app.com/KingdomQuest.