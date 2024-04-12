First Lien Capital and EndPoint Environment and Infrastructure Partner to Revitalize Contaminated Residential Properties
Reshaping Communities Through Environmental Remediation
Cleansing communities of contamination isn't just about revitalizing properties; it's about restoring hope and well-being to the very heart of neighborhoods.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Lien Capital and EndPoint Environment and Infrastructure (“EndPoint E&I”) proudly announce a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at purchasing and remediating impaired residential homes, with an initial focus on properties in New Jersey. This strategic alliance combines the expertise of two industry leaders in real estate investment and environmental remediation to address the pressing need for revitalization in communities affected by contamination from various sources such as heating oil, mold, flooding, fire, and more.
— Bill Bymel, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of First Lien Capital
First Lien Capital, renowned as a premier private equity firm and investment platform, specializes in the acquisition and swift resolution of sub-performing and non-performing mortgage loans on both residential and commercial real estate. With a proven track record of over 700 residential mortgages and REO in over 30 states valued at greater than $100 million, First Lien Capital brings unparalleled financial expertise to the partnership.
EndPoint E&I, stands at the forefront of environmental innovation with its pioneering development of subsurface soil and groundwater remediation technologies. Boasting a management team with over three decades of experience and a history of industry-first innovations, EndPoint E&I is recognized for its exceptional track record in handling high-profile and complex projects, including Fortune 500 and Superfund sites. EndPoint E&I's cutting-edge technologies enable the treatment of subsurface contamination, in most cases, without disturbing the use or occupancy of buildings, making them a trusted partner in environmental remediation efforts.
The collaboration between First Lien Capital and EndPoint E&I heralds the establishment of the EndPoint E&I Fund, dedicated to purchasing brownfield and contaminated properties nationwide. This initiative targets environmentally compromised single-family homes, offering solutions for mold, underground oil tanks, and other contamination issues. Whether for redevelopment purposes or the acquisition of businesses situated on contaminated real estate, the EndPoint E&I Fund provides access to environmentally sustainable solutions, insurance-approved practices, licenses, and the ability to resolve complex environmental challenges.
Moreover, this partnership opens doors for joint venture opportunities with insurance companies and governmental entities grappling with underground oil tank remediation needs. First Lien Capital and EndPoint E&I serve as trusted sources for remediation services, vendor partnerships, and takeout options, offering comprehensive analytics or direct property acquisition solutions.
Every property considered for purchase undergoes a meticulous evaluation process to determine the extent of contamination, the most effective remediation methods, exit valuations, and exit strategies. Through this rigorous approach, the partnership aims to provide not only financial returns to investors but also social and economic benefits to the communities involved. By restoring formerly contaminated homes and properties to compliant environmental condition, the collaboration between First Lien Capital and EndPoint E&I paves the way for sustainable revitalization and community development.
About EndPoint Environment and Infrastructure (“EndPoint E&I”):
EndPoint E&I stands as an industry leader in pioneering subsurface soil and groundwater remediation technologies. Renowned for groundbreaking innovations, EndPoint E&I's Management Team boasts an impressive 30-year track record of industry-first achievements and successful project completions. Their expertise spans across high-profile and intricate developments, including Fortune 500 companies and Superfund sites, cementing their reputation as trailblazers in environmental remediation. For further information please visit endpointei.com or contact:
Richard Aquilone, Jr
Principal – Client Services
Rich@Endpointei.com
Office: 609-690-2022
Cell: 201-362-8593
About First Lien Capital:
First Lien Capital is a leading private equity firm and investment platform focused on the acquisition and timely resolution of sub-performing, non-performing mortgage loans on residential and commercial real estate, which owns over 700 residential mortgages and REO in over 30 states valued at greater than $100 million.
For more information about their experience in all asset classes of real estate, asset management, portfolio servicing oversight, and mortgage finance, and how First Lien Capital is shifting paradigms in the mortgage and real estate industry, please visit firstliencapital.com or call 844-955-4675 (4NPL).
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Bill Bymel, CEO of First Lien Capital
+1 844-955-4675
