First Lien Capital and H.O.M.E.S. Inc. Boldly Forge Ahead with Second HVLS HUD Acquisition
Our alliance with First Lien Capital has been transformative. The financial support creates a backbone for our programs - building futures and empowering individuals to thrive.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Lien Capital, in partnership with H.O.M.E.S. Inc., has recently marked a milestone with the completion of their second acquisition of HVLS HUD assets, underscoring their unwavering commitment to community revitalization and affordable housing. This substantial investment expands their portfolio by 39 assets across five states, symbolizing a leap forward in their mission to fuel sustainable growth and provide stable housing solutions.
— Linda Taylor, CEO of H.O.M.E.S. Inc.
The strategic alliance between First Lien Capital and H.O.M.E.S. Inc. continues to thrive, setting a precedent in the industry for how businesses can successfully collaborate with nonprofit organizations to yield tangible social benefits. This partnership not only enhances the housing landscape but also fortifies a self-sustaining income stream for H.O.M.E.S. Inc., empowering the organization to focus on their crucial work without sole reliance on traditional fundraising methods.
Bill Bymel, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of First Lien Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the recent acquisition, stating, "This second acquisition is a testament to the synergy between our organizations. We're not just investing in properties; we're investing in people's futures. Our collaboration with H.O.M.E.S. Inc. is not only a smart business move but a socially responsible one, ensuring that the benefits of our investments ripple out into the communities we serve."
Linda Taylor, CEO of H.O.M.E.S. Inc., shared her insights on the partnership, "Working with First Lien Capital has been transformative. The financial support we receive through our alliance goes beyond mere transactions. It creates a backbone for our programs, allowing us to offer more than just a roof over the heads of those we assist. We're building futures, empowering individuals to thrive beyond the boundaries of foster care and into successful adulthood."
The partnership has proven to be a boon for H.O.M.E.S. Inc., providing a reliable source of income that supports their invaluable work in Broward County, Florida. Through the Homes HVLS program, the organizations leverage their collective strengths to acquire HUD vacant reverse mortgage properties. This process not only ensures that these properties serve their intended purpose as affordable housing but also contributes to the economic vitality of the community.
The impact of this partnership is perhaps best encapsulated by the many success stories that have emerged from H.O.M.E.S. Inc.'s programs, exemplifying the profound difference that stable housing and supportive mentorship can make. The work of H.O.M.E.S. Inc., supported by First Lien Capital, is reshaping lives one home at a time.
As First Lien Capital and H.O.M.E.S. Inc. celebrate the completion of their second HVLS HUD asset acquisition, their alliance stands as a beacon of hope and progress. It is a collaboration that not only benefits those in immediate need but also strengthens the very fabric of our communities for generations to come.
About H.O.M.E.S. Inc.:
Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance, & Effective Neighborhood Solutions, Inc. (H.O.M.E.S. Inc.) was founded in 1998 by Katharine S. Barry. For 25 years, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. has created homes and communities for at-risk, lower-income, disadvantaged, Broward County residents and neighborhoods. H.O.M.E.S. programs provide access, tools, and opportunities, which help neighborhoods revitalize and people become more financially self-sufficient.
About First Lien Capital:
First Lien Capital is a leading private equity firm and investment platform focused on the acquisition and timely resolution of sub-performing, non-performing mortgage loans on residential and commercial real estate, which owns over 700 residential mortgages and REO in over 30 states valued at greater than $100 million.
