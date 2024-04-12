Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Town of McIntosh Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Eva Callahan, William “Lee” Deaderick, Donald Medeiros, and Richard Talbert to the Town of McIntosh Council.

Eva Callahan

Callahan is retired and was previously employed by the Florida Department of Health’s Administration and Medical Records Office. She is the Treasurer of the McIntosh Garden Club. Callahan has been a resident of the Town of McIntosh for over 20 years and served as a member of the Town of McIntosh Council for over 17 years.

William “Lee” Deaderick

Deaderick is the Owner of Northwest Seafood, Inc. Active in his community, he is a member of the Micanopy Area Cooperative School Board of Directors and previously served as a member of the Town of McIntosh Council. Deaderick earned his bachelor’s degree in food science from the University of Florida.

Donald Medeiros

Medeiros is retired and previously served as a Professor and Cross Country Coach at the University of South Alabama. He is a veteran of the United States Army. Medeiros earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Santa Clara and his doctorate in philosophy from Arizona State University.

Richard Talbert

Talbert is a Senior Consultant for J. Angle Group, LLC, and a part-time Instructor at Florida State Fire College. Active in his community, he is the Secretary of the City of Ocala Fire Museum Advisory Board and a member of the McIntosh Lions Club. Recognized as the 2009 “Florida Fire Chief of the Year” by the Florida Cabinet, Talbert earned his associate degree from Eastern Florida State College.

