Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Allocco Jr., Ryan Brady, and Gino Collura to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.

John Allocco Jr.

Allocco, of Weeki Wachee, is a Realtor for Home-Land Real Estate, Inc. and a Hernando County Commissioner, representing District 3. Active in his community, he is a member of the CareerSource Pasco-Hernando Executive Board, the National and Florida Associations of Realtors, and the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce. Allocco earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports sciences from the University of Florida and his master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Ryan Brady

Brady, of Dade City, is a Product Sales Consultant for Motorola Solutions. Previously, he was an Assistant Principal for the Pasco County School District and currently serves as a member of the Academy at the Farm Board of Directors. Brady earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his master’s degree from Saint Leo University.

Gino Collura, PhD

Collura, of Dade City, is the Founder of Big Guava Management and Chief Executive Officer of Streaming Advocate. Active in his community, he serves as an advisory board member for the University of South Florida College of Education, the Saint Leo University College of Arts and Sciences, and Heroes Adapt, Inc. Collura earned his bachelor’s degree, his master’s degree in international relations, and his doctorate in neuroanthropology from the University of South Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

