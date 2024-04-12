Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints James Satcher as Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Satcher as Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

 

James Satcher

Satcher, of Ellenton, is a Minister and a Manatee County Commissioner, representing District 1. Active in his community, he has led a successful nonprofit with more than two decades of ministry. Satcher served as the Chair of the Manatee Port Authority and the Tourist Development Council in 2023. He is a member of the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership Policy Commission and the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Advisory Committee. Satcher earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Berry College.

