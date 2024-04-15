DELTAREX-G TUMOR AGNOSTIC THERAPY SHOWS CLINICAL BENEFIT IN CHEMORESISTANT STAGE 4 SARCOMA, PANCREATIC AND BREAST CANCER
Graphic illustration of DRG-101 (DeltaRex-G). This Chimeric Antigen Receptor Vector (CAR-V) displays a Sig targeting peptide on its gp70 env (A), for binding to Signature (Sig) Proteins in the tumor microenvironment [TME] (B), and encodes a CCNG1 inhibitor gene (C).
Vaishali Kumar, MD, is a research fellow of the Cancer Center of Southern California, Santa Monica California
AUTHORS REPORT ENHANCED CCNG1 EXPRESSION IN 137 SARCOMA, PANCREAS AND BREAST CANCER TUMORS (https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2024-5183)
DeltaRex-G, a CCNG1 inhibitor, is a tumor agnostic gene therapy with numerous clinical applications since CCNG1 is enhanced in all cancerous tumors that have been tested so far.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aveni Foundation and the Sarcoma Oncology Research Center, Santa Monica CA, are proud to announce that AI analysis of tumors from patients with pancreatic cancer, sarcoma, breast cancer, Sertoli cell tumor, adenocarcinoma of appendix and urothelial cell carcinoma showed enhanced CCNG1 expression
— Vaishali Kumar, MD
(Cancer Res (2024) 84 (6_Supplement): 5183. https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2024-5183). CCNG1, a non-canonical cyclin, is a novel biomarker in development for partnering with DRG-101 (DeltaRex-G), a tumor-targeted retrovector encoding a CCNG1 inhibitor gene. Expanded access for DeltaRex-G as monotherapy or with FDA approved drugs (DeltaRex-G+) is currently open for an intermediate-size population of advanced pancreatic cancer, sarcoma, and carcinoma of breast (NCT04091295). Therefore, it is important to identify patients who might respond favorably to DeltaRex-G gene therapy. Previously, we reported that CCNG1 expression is enhanced in sarcoma tumors (Chawla et al., Ann Oncol 34, 1980P, 2023). In this report, we have expanded the analysis to 137 patients with all cancer types and report clinical benefit in patients with enhanced CCNG1 expression levels who have been treated with DeltaRex-G.
Historically, one patient with metastatic pancreatic cancer, one with early-stage HR+ HER2+ invasive breast cancer, and one with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer are alive 15, 3, and 2.5 years in sustained remission, respectively, with DeltaRex-G therapy (Chawla et al., Anticancer Res 43: 2383-2391 (2023). doi:10.21873/anticanres.16406). These three patients had 24%, 23%, and 74% CCNG1 tumor expression levels, respectively. Five patients with sarcoma, pancreatic and breast cancer who are currently receiving DeltaREx-G in combination with FDA approved drugs had partial responses and stable disease with no treatment-related side effects. The authors conclude that DeltaRex-G+ is a uniquely safe and effective regimen for heavily treated patients with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, sarcoma and breast cancer. According to Dr. Vaishali Kumar, "DeltaRex-G, a CCNG1 inhibitor, is a tumor agnostic gene therapy with numerous clinical applications since CCNG1 is enhanced in all cancerous tumors that have been tested so far".
For further information, please go to the following websites: www.avenifoundation.org, www.sarcomaoncology.com or contact Dr. Gordon at egordon@avenifoundation.org or egordon@sarcomaoncology.com. To make a donation, please visit our website at www.avenifoundation.org and click on the “donate” button for credit card donations.
Erlinda M Gordon
Aveni Foundation
+1 818-726-3278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn