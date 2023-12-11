AVENI FOUNDATION PUBLISHES "FROM MENDEL TO GENE THERAPY" MAPPING THE HISTORY OF GENETIC MEDICINE
Artist’s illustration of the chronology of events from Gregor Mendel’s experiments on pea plants to the discovery of the genetic code to genetic engineering of viral vectors for gene therapy applications (ww.heathergordondrawings.com).
Samantha Jeffrey is a B.S. Pre-Med Graduate of University of California Los Angeles CA and a Research Fellow at the Cancer Center of Southern California
DELTAREX-G IS THE FIRST TUMOR TARGETED GENE VECTOR TO GAIN ACCELERATED APPROVAL IN 2007.
The science of genetics began with Gregor Mendel’s proposition of three principles of inheritance to the implementation of revolutionary gene therapies such as DeltaRex-G for cancer.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aveni Foundation and the Cancer Center of Southern California proudly announces the publication of an article entitled “From Mendel to Gene Therapy” by Jeffrey S, Brigham DA, Chawla SP, Federman N, Hall FL and Gordon EM (Anticancer Res.43:4257-4261, 2023). In this article, Jeffrey et al. mapped out the history of genetic medicine from “Gregor Mendel, whose experimentation in the field of heredity laid the groundwork for modern genetics, consequently paving the way for gene therapy”.
Shown in the figure is an artist’s illustration of the significant events from 1865 when the science of genetics began with Gregor Mendel’s proposition of three principles of inheritance (https://www.genome.gov/2552023), to 1953 when the double helical structure of DNA was introduced by Watson and Crick (Nature 171:737-738, 1953), to 1961 when the genetic code was cracked (Nature 192, 1227-1232,1961), to 2007 when Rexin-G (now known as DeltaRex-G), the first and so far, the only tumor targeted genetic medicine for cancer, was approved by the Philippine FDA (Frontiers Oncol 9. 297, 2019). Since then, interest in gene therapy research and development significantly expanded, with the introduction of a number of gene-therapy products to the international market. In July 2023, DeltaRex-G gained FDA CBER authorization as platform therapy upon which other FDA approved drugs may be given in an Expanded Access program for a population of advanced osteosarcoma, soft tissue sarcoma, pancreatic cancer and breast cancer (NCT04091295).
DeltaRex-G, a tumor targeted gene vector encoding a CCNG1 inhibitor gene, is provided by the Aveni Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2018.
The Foundation is not funded by pharmaceutical or insurance companies and is dependent on donations from generous benefactors to manufacture DeltaRex-G. If you are interested in making a donation or need additional information, please view our website: www.avenifoundation.org or contact Dr. Erlinda Gordon at egordon@sarcomaoncology.com.
