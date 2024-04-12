News Release: 2024 North Dakota Governor's Photo Contest Winners Celebrate State's Beauty and Diversity

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller along with North Dakota Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and North Dakota Folklorist Troyd Geist, presented the winning entries from the 20th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest during the North Dakota Travel Industry Conference in Fargo.

With a record-breaking 813 submissions from 170 photographers, this year’s contest exceeded expectations, celebrating the beauty of North Dakota's four seasons and unique experiences through the lens of talented artists.

"This year's Governor's Photo Contest truly showcases the beauty of North Dakota across all seasons and activities," Burgum said. "The record-breaking number of entries and the talent displayed are inspiring. These photos will be powerful tools in promoting our state as a must-visit destination."

The 2024 contest embraced the state's diverse climate and activities by introducing new categories based on seasons. Winners were chosen for stunning scenery across all four seasons (Fall, Spring, Summer, Winter) as well as captivating activities for each (Fall Activities, Spring Events, Summer Activities, Winter Activities). Additionally, photographers had the option to submit their entries through two convenient new methods: Instagram and a direct online upload option.

2024 Governor’s Photo Contest Winners:

Theresa Mallory of Mandan won the Best in Show award for her photo "Celebrate! Bismarck Looking at Mandan," which captures the grandeur of a Fourth of July fireworks display.

Fall Category Winners:

Fall Scenery : Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck, ND – "Sims Historic Church" Honorable Mention: Corey Serr, Minot, ND – "The Three Musketeers" Honorable Mention: Miranda Lindstrom, Amenia, ND – "Harvest Grass"

: Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck, ND – "Sims Historic Church" Fall Activities : Lindy Beardsley, Williston, ND – "Chasing Sun or Chasing Antlers?" Honorable Mention: Cody Schmidt, Minot, ND – "Dove Watching" Honorable Mention: Casey Helling, Golden Valley, ND – "Can You See what I See?"

: Lindy Beardsley, Williston, ND – "Chasing Sun or Chasing Antlers?"

Spring Category Winners:

Spring Scenery : Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck, ND – "Blossoms in May" Honorable Mention: Kevin Hice, Washburn, ND – "Hen, Redhead with Ducklings"

: Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck, ND – "Blossoms in May" Spring Events : Jay Larson, Fargo, ND – "Trail Happy" Honorable Mention: Angie Waletzko, Lisbon, ND – "Family Flyers"

: Jay Larson, Fargo, ND – "Trail Happy"

Summer Category Winners:

Summer Scenery : David Tutterrow, Bismarck, ND – "Summer Flowers" (Best in Show Winner) Honorable Mention: Jen Raab, Bismarck, ND – "Searching for a Pot of Gold" Honorable Mention: Erika Edwards, Mandan, ND – "Pocket of Sunshine"

: David Tutterrow, Bismarck, ND – "Summer Flowers" (Best in Show Winner) Summer Activities : Theresa Mallory, Mandan, ND – "Celebrate! Bismarck Looking at Mandan" Honorable Mention: Tangula Unruh, Bismarck, ND – "Soar High" Honorable Mention: Brian Heskin, Minot, ND – "Little Shell Powwow"

: Theresa Mallory, Mandan, ND – "Celebrate! Bismarck Looking at Mandan"

Winter Category Winners:

Winter Scenery : Casey Helling, Golden Valley, ND – "Beulah Bay Sunrise" Honorable Mention: Shanice Bailey, Cavalier, ND – "Hallson Church Vignette"

: Casey Helling, Golden Valley, ND – "Beulah Bay Sunrise" Winter Activities : Brock Mitchell, Rolla, ND – "Tip-Ups at Sun Up" Honorable Mention: Tim Samuelson, Fargo, ND – "Frosty Morning Ride"

: Brock Mitchell, Rolla, ND – "Tip-Ups at Sun Up"

These prints will be on display at the North Dakota State Capitol, 18th floor, for the month of May. We'd also like to express our gratitude to the American Automobile Association (AAA) for their continued support as a partner in the Governor's Photo Contest.

Find descriptions of all winners and honorable mentions along with the complete gallery at https://belegendary.link/2024GovPhotoContestWinners.