ResProp Awarded Management of Lansdowne Crossing Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management can now add Lansdowne Crossing Apartments to its impressive property management portfolio. Built in 1972, the 96-unit complex lies on the western end of the Arlington neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida.
A large pool, BBQ grills, beautiful wooden pergolas, a full playground, and landscaping with oak trees and crepe myrtles are just some of the family-friendly amenities offered.
Lansdowne Crossing consists of one, two, and three bedroom units, spanning from 750 to 1,100 square feet. The interiors are uncomplicated, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, large living rooms, and traditional-sized closets. Many units are wheel-chair accessible, and have hard-wood or wood-style floors. A large pool, BBQ grills, beautiful wooden pergolas, a full playground, and landscaping with oak trees and crepe myrtles are just some of the family-friendly amenities offered. Onsite laundry facilities and a business center are also available for resident use.
Lansdowne Crossing is strategically located on the west end of the residential neighborhood of Arlington. This suburban area has been called “quiet and peaceful” by reviewers on Niche.com, and just a short distance to downtown Jacksonville. Many outdoor activities are nearby, including the Tree Hill Nature Center and the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens. Minutes away is the growing district of Arlington, where developers are working on rehabilitating old commercial properties and bringing in new businesses. According to Jacksonville.com, JWB Real Estate Capital recently purchased the Town & Country Shopping Center as part of a city-wide renovation project to encourage the neighborhood’s already growing appeal.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to manage Lansdowne Crossing. There are several impactful capital projects that are planned that will bring this community to the next level of sustainability.” states Jessica Westhoff, Jacksonville Regional Manager.
With quality management of Lansdowne Crossing, ResProp Management is looking forward to contributing to the growth of this developing area of Florida. The company is committed to providing unwavering services on which residents can rely. As the neighboring areas develop, ResProp Management knows that Lansdowne Apartments will develop as well.
"ResProp is thrilled to take over Lansdowne Crossing in Jacksonville, FL. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Westmount Square Capital for entrusting us with the management of their new property. We're excited to add more units to our ever-growing Jacksonville portfolio and are fully committed to serving the residents of Arlington with the highest level of management services. Together, we look forward to creating a community where everyone feels at home. ” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.
About Westmount Square Capital:
Boasting a portfolio of 1,000+ units, Westmount Square Capital zeroes in on enhancing value in garden-style, B & C class apartment complexes primarily located in Central and Northern Florida. The WSC investment strategy aims to identify opportunities for growth through natural rent escalations, strategic repositioning, and optimizing property management practices.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
Angela Aguilar
ResProp Management
email us here