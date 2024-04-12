Walter R. Hoge DVM's Enlightening Exploration of the Beyond at LA Times Festival of Books 2024

Thoughts on my Thoughts III, The TALES That Wagged This Veterinarian Thoughts on my Thoughts III, The TALES That Wagged This Veterinarian By Dr. Walter Hoge Author Dr. Walter Hoge MainSpring Books

Discovering the Unseen: Walter R. Hoge DVM's Insights into Parallel Universes and Out-of-Body Experiences

A testament to the power of love, compassion, and the resilience of the human spirit.” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LA Times Festival of Books 2024, taking place on April 20-21, features an enlightening journey with Dr. Walter R. Hoge's latest book, "Thoughts on my Thoughts III, The TALES That Wagged This Veterinarian." This captivating memoir invites readers to delve into the mysteries of parallel universes, out-of-body experiences, and the essence of love as the fundamental force in the universe.

In "Thoughts on my Thoughts III," Dr. Hoge shares his personal reflections and scientific explorations, offering a unique perspective on the interconnectedness of all things. The book examines the concept that our physical world is just one of many dimensions, and that through out-of-body experiences, we might access other realms and gain insights into the nature of existence.

Dr. Hoge's message is one of hope and enlightenment: "You are part of a grand, interconnected universe. Embrace the love that binds us all." This book serves as a guide for those seeking to understand the deeper truths of our world and beyond.

Dr. Walter R. Hoge's latest book, "Thoughts on my Thoughts III, The TALES That Wagged This Veterinarian," explores the mysteries of life and will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. This thought-provoking work invites readers to delve into the possibilities of existence beyond the physical realm and offers insights from a visionary mind.

Dr. Walter R. Hoge is a respected veterinarian with a passion for unraveling the mysteries of the universe. His unique blend of scientific knowledge and spiritual insight provides readers with an engaging exploration of life's greatest questions.

Thoughts on My Thoughts: The Tales that Wagged this Veterinarian by Dr. Walter Hoge