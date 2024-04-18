Vital Pet Life Upgrades Pet Sustainability Coalition Membership to Guardian Level
Donie Yamamoto, Pet Wellness Brand Founder, Elevates Commitment to Sustainability
2024 is already exceeding our expectations with opportunities for innovation and collaboration to bring new sustainable products to market. Our PSC membership is an important part of this journey.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vital Pet Life announced today that after having joined the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) as a Champion member in 2023, it has now upgraded to Guardian level. The Pet Sustainability Coalition was founded in 2013 as the only independent, not-for-profit organization advancing sustainability in the global pet industry. According to a Facts & Factors report, the global pet supplement market size was worth around USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.12 billion by 2030. With nearly 200 members, PSC serves as the epicenter of collaborative solutions to address social responsibility and environmental impacts.
— Donie Yamamoto, Founder & CEO of Vital Pet Life
“We are thankful to the Pet Sustainability Coalition for their collaboration, leadership and this recognition. Every year we refresh our sustainability goals, which are embedded within our core business. In mapping out the best way to achieve our impact, we always honor our stakeholder expectations (from customers, partners and NGOs) to ensure our values align,” said Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life. “2024 is already exceeding our expectations with exciting opportunities for innovation and collaboration to bring new sustainable products to market. Our PSC membership is an important part of this journey to elevate our corporate social responsibility. We couldn't be prouder that our work now joins the ranks of others with similar goals.”
PSC envisions a thriving and collaborative pet industry that creates positive impact for the communities and environments where they do business. “In order to achieve Pet Sustainability Accreditation, Vital Pet Life completed a thorough assessment of its business operations and passed a rigorous third party verification process. Companies Accredited through the program demonstrate year over year improvement and are committed to business practices that are better for the world around us,” said Hannah Tirrell-Wysocki, Accreditation Manager for the Pet Sustainability Coalition.
About Vital Pet Life
Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, with a mission of sustainability, transparency, and animal advocacy. Donie was named one of Inc’s 2024 Female Founders 250, for bringing transparency to the pet food industry and requiring third party authentication of ingredients to prevent fraud and promote pet health. Vital Pet Life is a certified WBENC woman-owned business and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years in a row. Vital Pet Life is a member of rePurpose Global, Sustainable Packaging Coalition, is both MSC & ASC certified sustainable and ORIVO origin-certified. Learn more at www.VitalPetLife.com.
About Pet Sustainability Coalition
The Pet Sustainability Coalition advances business through profitable environmental and social business practices. Founded in 2013 by eight companies, PSC now serves more than 200 member companies across the pet industry, helping them to progress on their sustainability practices, set and strive for ambitious goals, and report on their achievements. The PSC leads retailers, distributors, brands and suppliers in pursuing collaborative solutions to some of the largest industry-wide issues. Learn more at www.petsustainability.org.
