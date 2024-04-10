Vital Pet Life’s Donie Yamamoto Makes Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List
Inc.’s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies
My mission is to bring transparency to the pet food industry and require third party authentication of ingredients to prevent fraud and promote pet health.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.
— Donie Yamamoto, Founder & CEO of Vital Pet Life
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
“What an honor it is to be a part of such an esteemed and innovative group, all of whom I admire and respect for what they’ve brought to their industries”, said Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life. “This past year has been both a struggle and an inspiration. After being plagued by rampant fraud and price spikes in the broken wild Alaskan salmon oil supply chain, I learned to not let fear hold me back.”
“As a family-owned business, 2023 taught us that progress is often nonlinear. Through intense research and development and finally collaboration with those who share our transparency and sustainability goals, we made it to the other side,” stated Donie Yamamoto. “Our small yet mighty pet wellness brand remains true to our ethos and continues to heal pet families, while providing a reliable and ethical supply network of certified fish oil for pets. I'm humbled to have been recognized and named on the 2024 Female Founders list by Inc Magazine, a publication held in high regard as a leading authority.“
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
“The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment,” stated Diana Ransom, Executive Editor, Inc.
After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Vital Pet Life
Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, with a mission of sustainability, transparency, and animal advocacy. Vital Pet Life is a certified WBENC women-owned business and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years in a row. Vital Pet Life is a member of rePurpose Global, Sustainable Packaging Coalition, is both MSC & ASC certified sustainable and ORIVO origin-certified. Learn more today at www.vitalpetlife.com
