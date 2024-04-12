Government Partners with STC to Provide Indigenous Led Urban Camp Programming

CANADA, April 12 - Released on April 12, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is signing a contract with the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) for $802,000 over three years to develop and deliver culturally supportive programming that helps adult male offenders successfully reintegrate into their communities and reduce returns to custody.

This funding includes $115,000 in startup funding from the 2023-24 budget, and $229,000 per year over the next three fiscal years.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the STC and to support them in delivering culturally appropriate programming to offenders at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre's Urban Camp," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Urban Camp provides supports and opportunities to individuals preparing to leave custody that help create a path back into their communities and out of the correctional system for good."

"STC remains committed to helping people find a new and healthy path into society," STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "Our Urban Camp programming offers the supports that can help make that happen for some as we try to break the cycle of incarceration. We thank the provincial government for recognizing through this partnership the outcomes and results we consistently deliver."

This will be the second partnership the Government of Saskatchewan has recently entered with the STC to provide Indigenous-led transition programming to offenders. In late 2022, government announced $1.2 million in funding for the STC's īkwēskīcik iskwēwak (ah-gwee-ski-chick isk-way-wuk) program, Cree for "Women Turning Their Lives Around." The reintegration program provides up to 18 months of intensive post-custody support to female offenders.

"Our government is committed to addressing the root causes of crime and recidivism in the province and to trusting community partners like the STC to use their cultural knowledge and experience to deliver programs that help offenders find stability as productive members of their communities," Merriman said.

The Urban Camp at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is home to approximately 50 low-security inmates at any given time and is the only urban working camp in the province. It was created over 40 years ago to give reduced-custody offenders the opportunity to participate in supervised work assignments throughout the community. Urban Camp inmates provide services ranging from general manual labour, landscaping, building and property maintenance, cleaning, community gardening, construction, event clean up and disaster relief support. While there, inmates can access onsite addictions counselling, domestic violence, cultural, spiritual, grief, trauma, literacy, parenting, vocational and employment programming.

