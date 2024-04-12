Mark Merkley's "Sandra's Syndrome" to Be Featured at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024

Sandra's Syndrome: An Uncommon Love Story of True-Life Fiction Sandra's Syndrome: An Uncommon Love Story of True-Life Fiction By Mark Merkley Author Mark Merkley MainSpring Books

"Sandra's Syndrome": A Riveting Journey of Secrets and Acceptance

Sandra's Syndrome is one of the finest books I have ever read. The story captivated my mind long after I finished reading. The main characters are incredible, and the plot is over the top.” — Liz Ridings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Merkley is set to captivate readers with his novel "Sandra's Syndrome: An Uncommon Love Story of True-Life Fiction" at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. This compelling story, which delves into themes of secrets, racial bigotry, and the quest for acceptance, promises to be a highlight of the festival.

A retired university instructor and a recent entrant into the world of creative writing, Mark Merkley, brings his expertise in Organizational and Interpersonal Communication to his storytelling. Drawing inspiration from Kathy Reichs' "Bones Never Lie," Merkley's debut novel explores the power of humor and emotion in addressing complex social issues.

"Sandra's Syndrome" is a thought-provoking tale that follows Sandra, a Mormon girl with a secret so significant that it challenges the norms of her faith and society. Set against a historical moment in the Mormon Church, the novel addresses racial bigotry, superstition, and the struggles of uncommon individuals. Merkley weaves a narrative that is not only about the personal journey of Sandra but also a broader commentary on the need for social acceptance and inclusion.

Everyone is invited to dive into the world of "Sandra's Syndrome" at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. Mark Merkley's novel promises to be a compelling addition to this year's lineup, offering readers a chance to explore the depths of human emotion and the complexities of societal issues.

For more information about "Sandra's Syndrome" and to meet the author, visit Booth 967 hosted by MainSpring Book at the LA Times Festival of Books this April 20 - 21, 2024.