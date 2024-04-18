ResProp Awarded Management of Pine Groves Apartments in Princeton, Florida
PRINCETON, FLORIDA, US, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful Pine Groves Apartments, just south of Miami in Princeton, Florida. Five miles off the east coast, Pine Groves is a vibrant yet slow-paced community offering modern rental apartment homes with all the contemporary amenities expected from a maintenance-free, community living experience.
Built in 2020, each of the property’s 204 units are equipped with modern features, designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Floor plans include one and two bedrooms ranging from 500 to 800 square feet. The pet-friendly units include contemporary interior finishes, quartz countertops, and modern lighting and plumbing fixtures. Select units also offer kitchen islands, laminate kitchen flooring, stainless steel appliances, and spacious balconies. Within the gated community, there is an onsite fitness center, swimming pool, multi-purpose clubhouse, playground, and sports center. 24-hour emergency maintenance and wi-fi hotspots are also available for residents.
Pine Groves is conveniently situated near urban conveniences while providing a serene retreat from city life. This location delivers a balanced environment, equipped with the features sought in a modern residence, and offers exceptional value. Just a short drive from the Florida Keys and only ten miles south of Zoo Miami, residents will run into things to do. A quick walk to the Miami Dade Transit Busway, connecting South Miami Dade County to Dadeland Station and Downtown Miami via the Metrorail, this community gives residents easy access the best of South Florida.
“Thrilled to be the new management team at Pine Groves Apartments, ResProp is focused on ensuring our residents of our commitment to creating a vibrant and comfortable community. Pine Groves has a lot of untapped potential in which we are excited to get to work to unlock.” states Jorge Ferrer, South Florida Regional Manager.
With the recent addition of Pine Groves Apartments to its growing portfolio, ResProp Management is proud to manage over 12,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. With quality management of Pine Groves, ResProp Management is looking forward to contributing to the growth of this developing area of Florida. The company is committed to providing unwavering services on which residents can rely. As the neighboring areas develop, ResProp Management knows that Pine Groves Apartments will develop as well.
“Embarking on the acquisition of Pine Groves marks a significant milestone for ResProp, marking our entrance into the vibrant Princeton/Homestead market. As we take the helm as the premier property manager, we are thrilled to extend our commitment to excellence in serving the residents of this community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Marlin Spring for entrusting us with their valuable asset, and we eagerly anticipate a successful collaboration.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.
About Marlin Spring:
Marlin Spring US Realty specializes in strategic investments within the multi-family residential property sector, strategically targeting key cities across North American metropolitan areas. With a wealth of expertise and industry insight, Marlin Spring goes beyond the immediate and discerns the numerous factors influencing the potential of undervalued properties. Marling Springs' focus is on properties with value-add potential, aiming to deliver robust cash flow and long-term asset appreciation.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
