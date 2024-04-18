Official Launch: Premier’s Cup of School Cricket 2024

Muhammad Kara, Senior Manager, New to Canada, TD Bank Group, joining young cricketers in cricket action Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, demonstrating her bowling skills Premier Ford and Mayor Chow presenting recognition awards to young cricketers

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association unveiled the highly awaited Ontario Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2024 this afternoon in Scarborough, ON. Premier Ford, Minister Lecce, Minister Lumsden, Minister Ford, Minister Cho, Mayor Chow, local MPPs, and school board officials graced the occasion to inaugurate the Premier’s Cup School Cricket, aimed at bolstering recreational cricket programs in schools. The event included remarks from the Premier and prominent sponsors, recognition of student accomplishments, celebration of the spirit and excellence in cricket. With a strong attendance, the event underscored the significant contributions of the cricket community to sports in Ontario.

“We are delighted to partner with TD Bank Group and Rogers Communications to energize and empower young people through the sport of cricket which used to be the national sport of Canada many years ago” said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. “We are thankful for the support we received from our educational sector partners that helped make school physical activities more inclusive so they can positively impact the lives of young people.”

"We're so grateful for the amazing work OSCA is doing, by not only introducing so many young people to cricket, but by inspiring them to live more active and healthy lifestyles," said Premier Doug Ford. "Thank you for helping to grow this great sport in the GTA and across the province."

"Cricket is a game that requires determination, discipline and focus. It is also a game that shows us what's possible if we work together", said Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto. "It was a pleasure to join the Premier to help celebrate students who exemplify the game and make positive contributions to the community. This is also a way to make Toronto a more welcoming and caring city where everyone belongs."

"Thanks to organizations like the OSCA, cricket in Ontario is growing in popularity in Ontario and thousands of school kids across the province have an opportunity to play this great sport,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “Congratulations to all the athletes, coaches, officials and dedicated volunteers who have made this year’s edition of the Premier’s Cup a tremendous success.”

“We're excited to see the Ontario Schools Cricket Association kick off their spring cricket season and are thrilled to continue with our sponsorship," said Muhammad Kara, Senior Manager, New to Canada, TD Bank Group. "At TD, we recognize the importance of sport in helping community members share positive experiences, while building meaningful connections. Investing in the communities where we live, work and play has always been very important to us."

"We are proud to support the Ontario Schools Cricket Association's goal to growing the sport of cricket among young Canadians," said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers Communications. "Investing in youth sports is a great way to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people by giving them access to mentors, building confidence and helping them learn important life skills."

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being in youth through cricket. Working closely with school boards and partners in the education sector, OSCA utilizes cricket to foster community connections, encourage holistic development, and promote inclusivity and intercultural understanding.

