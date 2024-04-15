Just Say 'I Do' To The Ultimate Musical Extravaganza: World Premiere Of 'Yes! The Musical' Coming To Nashville This May
From the Executive Producer of 'Say Yes to the Dress' Comes the Highly Anticipated Production 'Yes! the Musical,' a Musical Comedy.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to say "I do" to a new debut musical experience as the creative minds behind the beloved reality TV hit "Say Yes To The Dress" their latest sensation: "Yes! the Musical." This production is a 75-minute extravaganza featuring four performers, multiple costume changes and thirteen new musical numbers with no intermission, ensuring non-stop entertainment from start to finish. The experience will be located inside Dirty Little Secret [DLS] at the Dream Hotel, which can be found off the historic Printer’s Alley in the Lower Broad area of Downtown Nashville.
Described by The Broadway Exchange as, "a hilarious and heartfelt journey through the wedding industrial complex," and by Broadway World as, "an emotional thrill ride about the joys and challenges of love," "Yes! the Musical" is a show for lovers everywhere.
Audiences will find themselves swept away by the infectious energy of the show, dancing along to every twist and turn in this uproarious journey through the bridal universe. The musical score draws from pop, rock and country, with an electrifying wild ride through the often chaotic bridal world.
Performances start April 26, 2024.
Purchase tickets here: yesmusicalnashville.com
SUMMARY: When Ashley says "yes" to her engagement, chaos ensues as a motley crew of characters, from tipsy bridesmaids to a meddling mother, eagerly step in to help plan the perfect wedding. The outrageously funny dress consultant Mister Jimmy (with a little help from DJ Caktopr) leads the audience through this hilarious musical revue, including eccentric bridal customers, a maid of honor on the brink of madness, and a worried father witness his savings vanish into thin air.
Preview the music of "Yes! the Musical" by listening to "Ms. Never-The-Bride": DropBox link here
About the Creative Team:
Blaine Hopkins, Book & Lyrics
Writer-producer for film, TV and Broadway, Blaine has Executive Produced more than 40 TV series – including the international franchise hits Impractical Jokers and Say Yes to the Dress. A top graduate of NYU, his films have played from Lincoln Center to Sydney to the British Film Institute. He Executive Produced Stephen Winters Jason & Shirley, which is in the permanent collection at MoMA. An insatiable traveler, he has been to all 7 continents and four dozen countries.
Garrett Kotecki, Composer & Lyrics
A Chicago-based singer-songwriter, Garrett’s credits include Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and WWE. He co-wrote “Surf’s Up” from the Teen Beach Movie, which charted at #1 on the Billboard charts. A Wisconsin native, Garrett moved to NYC to study music production. As a performer, he has played festivals across Europe and North America and was a featured artist at London Fashion Week. An accomplished visual artist, his charcoals and paintings can be seen at Gallery Victor in Chicago.
Joel Waggoner, Co-Creator
Joel is a writer, actor, composer, music director, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, comedian, and one-time game show winner. He was part of the Broadway casts of School of Rock and Be More Chill, where he went on to play Mr. Heere/Mr. Reyes/Scary Stockboy. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Southern Comfort at the Public Theater and will play Ralph in the original cast of the new Ahrens & Flaherty musical Knoxville in its upcoming premiere at Asolo Rep. Joel’s work as a music director and/or vocal arranger includes Broadway Bounty Hunter (Off-Broadway at Greenwich House Theatre/Barrington Stage Company) and many productions at Pace University where he served as the Director of Music. Joel has many popular stand-alone songs such as “Empathy” and “Nice Guy”, and his musical theater composition credits include Presto Change-o (book/lyrics by Eric Price) and the upcoming The Supadupa Kid (both at Barrington Stage), plus incidental music for the forthcoming play Hester Street.
Shea Sullivan, Director
Pre-Broadway development: Polkadots (Atlantic Theatre, Off-Broadway Alliance Award), and Pageant! (Drama Desk Nomination Best Revival). Regional: The Music Man (Maltz Jupiter Theater, Carbonell Award), Crazy For You (Maltz Jupiter Theater, Carbonell Award), The Producers, The Will Roger Follies; Ragtime, Southern Comfort (Barrington Stage; A Christmas Carol (Ford’s Theater), Dames at Sea (Bay Street Theatre). TV: Pan Am (ABC). Film: The Big Gay Musical; Go Go Crazy. Shea is a board member of The Ziegfeld Club and a proud member of SDC.
About "Yes! The Musical":
"Yes! the Musical" is a new musical comedy from the Executive Producer of the TV series "Say Yes to the Dress." It is directed & choreographed by Shea Sullivan, with book and lyrics by Blaine Hopkins and music and lyrics by Garrett Kotecki. The production is co-created by Joel Waggoner.
Follow "Yes! the Musical" Online:
Website: www.yesthemusical.com
TikTok: @yesthemusical
Becky Parsons
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
becky.parsons@plamedia.com