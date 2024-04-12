Sarah Berven, Co-Author of Bestselling Book "Unlock Your Voice Vol II," Shares Inspiring Journey of Faith and Leadership
If you were to ask me five years ago WHO I was, I’d tell you WHAT I did. That’s what started me on the journey of self-discovery.”ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Berven, an ordained minister, retired United States Air Force Chaplain, and inner armor Leadership coach, has recently co-authored the bestselling book "Unlock Your Voice Volume II." This remarkable anthology, filled with stories of triumph and unwavering faith, aims to inspire readers to trust God in all circumstances and elevate their personal and professional lives.
"Unlock Your Voice Vol. II" is a collection of empowering stories that infuse inspiration, storytelling, and Kingdom principles for business success and spiritual growth. At its core, the book celebrates the ministry of motherhood and highlights the potential for women to excel in both their personal and professional lives when they answer the call of God on their lives.
As one of the co-authors, Sarah Berven shares her personal journey of discontent in leadership and how she navigated it through self-discovery and faith. "If you were to ask me five years ago who I was, I’d tell you what I did," says Sarah. "And that’s what started me on the journey of self-discovery."
In her chapter within the book, Sarah delves into the complexities of ambition, success, and internal turmoil that many women face. Drawing from her own experiences and insights, she emphasizes the transformative power of faith in empowering women to embrace their leadership potential and find purpose in their endeavors.
Sarah Berven is deeply passionate about helping women in various leadership positions who are navigating similar challenges in their lives find clarity and renewed drive. Through her training and coaching program, she encourages women to lean on their faith and embrace the calling that God has placed on their lives. Her free assessment for those who feel stuck and unfulfilled is a valuable tool for self-analysis and getting direction in life/business.
