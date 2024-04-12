Get skills to DIY your own ammo at Henges Shooting Range’s Metallic Cartridge Reloading for Rifles class April 18

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—Don’t rely on an unpredictable ammo market, DIY your own. Getting started in reloading metallic rifle cartridges is not as intimidating as it might seem. And you’ll gain the satisfaction of learning a new skill.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a Metallic Cartridge Reloading: Rifle Emphasis class Thursday, April 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. p.m. at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka. The program is free open to ages 16 years and up.

The program will show shooters how to economically get started in reloading their own rifle ammunition. Participants will learn what equipment is needed, the different kinds of powders, bullets, brass, and other materials. The class will cover all the necessary techniques for successful and safe reloading. Shooters will also discover how to customize their loads to a particular target or game they are pursing. Safety precautions will also be emphasized.

The class will break the process down into simple procedures to get newcomers started. This hands on program is suitable for the beginner who has never reloaded before. Henges Shooting Range staff will demonstrate the process and then give participants the chance to get some real experience in reloading ammunition themselves during the class. All equipment and materials will be provided.

The Metallic Cartridge Reloading: Rifle Emphasis class is free, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42G.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.