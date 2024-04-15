Audience Engagement Leader InVision Communications Welcomes Molly Hellerman as New Board Member
WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications, a leading provider of brand experiences and strategic marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly Hellerman to its board of directors. Molly brings a wealth of experience in scaling organizations, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic leadership, making her a valuable addition to the InVision team.
Molly is known for her disruptive approach and fearless attitude towards challenging traditional models. Her experience spans spearheading operational growth in enterprise SaaS sectors, orchestrating mergers and acquisitions, and even excelling in professional soccer. As the current Vice President of Engineering, Product, and Design Operations at Grammarly, the world's leading AI writing assistance company, Molly has proven her exceptional capability in fostering innovation and steering growth within fast-paced, dynamic environments.
Prior to her role at Grammarly, Molly spent over a decade at Atlassian, where she played a crucial role in the company's rapid growth from 300 to 16,000 employees. Her strategic insights and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the success of renowned companies in the technology sector.
In addition to her corporate achievements, Molly is also recognized as a Fellow for both the United Nations and the British Council, highlighting her commitment to global impact and collaboration. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Wellesley College, further underscoring her academic prowess and well-rounded expertise.
"I am delighted to be a part of the InVision team and am eager to collaborate and contribute towards strengthening InVision's position as the clear leader in the brand experience and strategic marketing sector," said Molly.
"We are thrilled to welcome Molly Hellerman to our board of directors," said Angie Smith, CEO of InVision Communications. "Her unique blend of strategic vision, operational expertise, and passion for innovation will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional experiences for our clients."
Molly Hellerman's appointment comes at an exciting time for InVision Communications as the company expands its capabilities in the brand experiences landscape to innovative, campaign-driven experiential marketing strategies that will undoubtedly enhance how InVision’s Fortune 100 clients engage with their audiences.
ABOUT INVISION COMMUNICATIONS
A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Atlassian, Square Enix, and DuPont, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. Visit www.iv.com to learn more.
