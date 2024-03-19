InVision Communications Clinches Multiple MUSE B2C Creative Design Awards for Gaming Experiential Work
EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications, a leading audience engagement agency specializing in integrated marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce a remarkable achievement, crowned as an 8-time 2024 MUSE Creative Awards Gold winner, a prestigious awards program honoring world-class creative and design work in the experiential and advertising campaigns space.
These accolades recognize InVision’s exceptional work in partnership with three esteemed gaming brands – Square Enix, Phoenix Labs, and Cloud Imperium Games – to bring to life their customer brand experiences. With each partner, InVision executed high impact B2C activations that enthralled entertainment and gaming fans alike. The win marks InVision’s continued growth and expansion in key B2C categories, which have included spirits and retail brands, and add to the agency’s rich track record in B2B.
The win, a first MUSE award for InVision, is the culmination of InVision’s dedicated Gaming and Entertainment practice, formalized three years ago, that has brought together industry leading creatives, designers, and fan-engagement experts to fine-tune and execute large scale, immersive campaigns and activation programs.
A prestigious international advertising awards platform, celebrating excellence and innovation in the realms of creative design, advertising, and digital media, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards brings together artists, designers, and creative professionals from around the world, the award honors the extraordinary craft that shapes compelling narratives and leaves a lasting impact on audiences. The MUSE Creative and Design Awards received over 8,500 entries from across the globe, all vying for the coveted recognition.
“InVision’s Gaming and Entertainment practice is truly one of the best in the industry! I am so proud to see what our committed and passionate team has accomplished along with the support of A-level partners. I am equally thankful for our clients who gave us so much trust and opportunity. We congratulate their teams as well, and look forward to what is ahead!” said InVision’s John Emmaneel, SVP, New Vertical Markets / GM Chicago.
InVision’s 8-time wins with brand clients includes Gold awards for the following categories:
Square Enix FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2023:
o Gold Award: Festival/Carnival
o Gold Award: Business to Consumer (B2C)
o Gold Award: Expos, Conventions, and Trade Shows
o Gold Award: Experiential & Immersive
Phoenix Labs Fae Farm Booth Activation at PAX West:
o Gold Award: Exhibition Experience
o Gold Award: Experiential & Immersive
Cloud Imperium Games CitizenCon 2023:
o Gold Award: Expos, Conventions, and Trade Shows
o Gold Award: Experiential & Immersive
About InVision Communications:
A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Dell Technologies, Snowflake, Genentech, Constellation Brands, ServiceNow and Square Enix, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters.
About InVision Communications:
A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Dell Technologies, Snowflake, Genentech, Constellation Brands, ServiceNow and Square Enix, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters.
