St. Albans / Attempt to locate

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whereabouts Unknown / Likely Chittenden or Franklin County

SUBJECT: Michael Plunkett

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are attempting to locate Michael Plunkett after receiving information that he may be in crisis. Plunkett is believed to be operating a black 2015 Jeep Renegade (VT Registration HTT830). It is believed that he is in the Franklin/ Chittenden County area. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information about Plunkett's whereabouts is asked to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.