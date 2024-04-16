New Book Demystifies Metrology Decision Rules
EINPresswire.com/ -- A trio of metrology industry veterans with over 100 years of experience have co-authored a guidebook titled "Decision Rule Guidance, 1st Edition 2024," which is available for download.
The book, co-authored by Henry Zumbrun of Morehouse Instrument Company, Greg Cenker of Indysoft, and Dilip Shah of E = mc3 Solutions, offers foundational knowledge and practical calculations for implementing decision rules in measurement uncertainty, promises to be an invaluable resource for professionals across various industries.
Written to bridge the gap in understanding and applying measurement rules and risks, the guide simplifies complex concepts into actionable insights. It aims to empower technicians, engineers, and decision-makers with the knowledge to make informed choices that enhance the quality, safety, and reliability of products and services.
With a combined wealth of experience, the authors have observed the challenges faced by the metrology community and seek to address them head-on.
"The comprehension and execution of decision rules appear to lack consistency as many existing documents are hard to follow," says Zumbrun, president of Morehouse Instrument Company. "Our goal is to offer simplified guidance that educates and inspires better practices within the metrology field and beyond."
"Decision Rule Guidance" comprehensively yet comprehensibly covers the three pillars of measurement—uncertainty, metrological traceability, and decision rules. It delves into specific and global risks, offering examples and calculations to guide readers through the nuances of measurement decision-making.
The book is a call to action for the metrology community and related fields to elevate their measurement standards, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency. It is available free online at https://mhforce.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Decision-Rule-Guidance-1st-Edition.pdf
Henry A Zumbrun has over 25 years of industry experience in Metrology, specifically in force and torque measurements. Greg Cenker has more experience than Henry and is Senior Metrologist and Calibrations Product Manager at IndySoft. Dilip A. Shah has more experience than Greg and is a Principal of E = mc3 Solutions, a consulting practice that provides training and consulting solutions in ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 9001, measurement uncertainty, and computer applications.
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
