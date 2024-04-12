Impreza Host, a dedicated server service in defense of freedom of expression
Impreza Host is a reliable company for high-risk projects and companies, or those that need legal protection for online services.”UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impreza Host is a company based in Seychelles and provides domain registration, web hosting and web server services. The biggest difference is being a decentralized company, which in addition to having more than 120 locations available, support is also spread across offices in several countries. As a result, it is one of the only hosting companies that is the main choice for independent journalists, defenders of freedom of expression or people in exile due to political problems.
With a base of more than 7 thousand customers, and an average growth of 40% per year, Impreza Host is recognized among the areas of defense of freedom, offering server rental services in countries such as Iceland, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands and many other locations.
Servers can be used for a variety of purposes, such as hosting a website or even using them as a VPN, VoIP services or for backups. Using a decentralized network of servers helps companies, projects or even individuals keep their data safe and away from prying eyes.
A great use case example is that companies can free themselves from free email services or services with poor security and inefficient support. Being able to control your own data using your own servers within a controlled environment is very secure. Impreza Host has more than 20 solutions for online companies, from domain registration with ID protection, to complete structures for large online services and projects that require a lot of data processing.
Impreza Host provides 24-hour support every day in case of emergencies, as well as a variety of contact methods to facilitate good communication. With multi-language support and real human help to assist with more complex projects.
Impreza Host offers privacy, security, scalability and all the solutions a company or project needs. In addition to being an ally of the Tor network with cutting-edge technical, financial and technological assistance so that everyone in the world can have unrestricted access to the internet.
