More Wastewater Upgrades for Pictou County

CANADA, April 12 - More wastewater upgrades in Pictou County will support growth in the community of Salem.

“Pictou is a vibrant community with tremendous opportunity for continued growth and today’s investment will ensure the residents and businesses of Salem have access to an upgraded wastewater system so they can continue to grow and thrive,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are committed to collaboration and making the infrastructure investments needed to support critical issues like housing, climate change, accessibility and growth, now and into the future.”

The Salem wastewater extension project includes the construction of a wastewater collection and pumping system to serve part of the community.

To protect local groundwater resources, about 30 homes and businesses will be converted from failing on-site systems to a municipal collection and treatment system.

The total investment in the project is $3.2 million, cost-shared equally between the Province and the Municipality of Pictou County.

The project is part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across the province, the largest provincial investment in municipal infrastructure in decades.

Work will begin this spring.

Quick Facts:

the Municipal Capital Growth Program, announced in February, was designed to respond to the infrastructure needs of municipalities and supports critical issues such as housing, climate change, accessibility and growth

this investment in Pictou County wastewater is in addition to the $17.7 million announced in March for other area projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

Additional Resources:

News release – Drinking Water, Wastewater Upgrades in Pictou County: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2024/03/04/drinking-water-wastewater-upgrades-pictou-county

News release – Significant Investment in Communities: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2024/02/23/significant-investment-communities