New Opportunities to Participate in Medical Research

CANADA, April 28 - People can indicate consent when applying for or renewing their Nova Scotia health card by mail, by calling MSI, or through MSI Online, a new web-based services portal. Consent can be changed or withdrawn at any time.

More information about medical research consent opportunities, options and process is available at: https://www.novastudiesconnect.ca

While some Nova Scotians already participate in medical research, the current process is manual, fragmented and varies across research teams.

Centralizing and streamlining the approach removes barriers and makes it easier for people willing to participate to do so.

Quotes:

“The implementation of this provincial consent framework marks a transformative step for healthcare research in Nova Scotia. By streamlining consent processes, we will dramatically improve research efficiencies, expand patient access to clinical trials, and accelerate the pace of medical innovation. This initiative ensures every citizen can be part of medical research, regardless of where they live in the province, reinforcing our commitment to a healthier future for Nova Scotians.”

— Courtney Heisler, Director, Clinical Research Operations, Nova Scotia Health

“Every breakthrough in oncology starts with a patient willing to participate in research. This provincial consent framework ensures that more patients can access trials, helping us advance treatments and improve outcomes for families across the province. As an oncologist and researcher, I know that time is critical for patients facing cancer. This game-changing framework will eliminate potential delays, allowing citizens to proactively join the fight against cancer – one medical research study at a time.”

— Dr. Ravi Ramjeesingh, medical oncologist and associate professor, division of medical oncology, Dalhousie University; Medical Director, Atlantic Clinical Cancer Research Unit

“Every cure and treatment begins with research. The more we can learn, the more we can understand and then, the more we can do. Participation in research is the first critical step in that journey.”

— Frank MacMaster, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, IWK Health

Quick Facts:

consenting to medical research participation means Nova Scotians may be considered for clinical trials or other medical research studies that are relevant to their health now or in the future

the Province is committed to expanding opportunities for medical research alongside its partners, Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health

Additional Resources:

News release – New Online Service for MSI, Pharmacare: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2026/04/28/new-online-service-msi-pharmacare

Other than cropping, Province of Nova Scotia photos are not to be altered in any way.