ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr, Feeding Georgia, and the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia are kicking off the 13th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, a two-week fundraising competition to benefit the state’s regional food banks. This year’s drive will take place from April 15-26, 2024, and is open to everyone in the legal community, including law firms, legal organizations, corporate or in-house counsel, clerks and judges. Every dollar raised directly benefits the regional food bank in each competitor’s respective community, and every $1 donated helps to provide up to four meals to our neighbors in need. Registration is available now and will remain open until April 26, the final day of the competition. Those who wish to participate can do so by visiting www.galegalfoodfrenzy.org.

“We know that time is a lawyer’s most valuable asset, and what better way to dedicate our time than to fighting hunger and ensuring Georgia’s students are well-fed all year round,” said Carr. “That’s why I’m once again challenging our fellow attorneys to donate the equivalent of one billable hour during the competition so we can make this another record-breaking year in support of children and families across our state.”

Nearly one in eight children in Georgia is food insecure, and 60 percent of students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school. Over the summer, their families often struggle to put enough food on the table without the daily guarantee of school meals. For this reason, the annual Legal Food Frenzy has historically been timed to stock the food banks in anticipation of this summer surge.

"The Legal Food Frenzy has raised more than $5 million in the 12 years that it has been operating,” said Executive Director of Feeding Georgia Danah Craft. “All funds stay local, which means donations from law firms and legal organizations go directly to the regional food banks within their communities. It's a tremendous effort that aligns with our mission to 'end hunger in Georgia, together.' I'm certain this fundraiser would not have the reach and response from attorneys state-wide without the continued support of the Attorney General's Office and the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar. And for that, we are deeply appreciative of this valued partnership and the contributions of the entire Georgia legal community."

“The Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia is honored to support the annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy,” said YLD President Brittanie Browning. “Each year we aim higher to raise even more funds for our local food banks across the State of Georgia. Together we can join as a profession to help our neighbors, senior citizens, families, and children. Hunger is a statewide issue impacting our communities, including litigants and clients. By supporting the Legal Food Frenzy and our food banks, we improve the quality of legal services in our state. I hope every Georgia lawyer will join our efforts – whether it's their first or 13th year participating – and help to combat food insecurity in our local communities.”

Last year, Georgia’s attorneys raised a total of $829,239 for the state’s regional food banks – the equivalent of over 3.2 million meals. For every dollar raised, teams will earn four points towards their competition score. In 2023, Habachy Law of Atlanta won the Attorney General’s Cup for the 10th consecutive year, earning 94,222 points – the most per person. Coleman Talley LLP took home the Bar President’s Award for the fourth time, earning 226,874 points – the most overall.

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2024 efforts are led by the Young Lawyers Division Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs Brittanie Browning, Ashley Akins, and Caroline Scalf as well as regional representatives listed here.

A current list of all competing firms is available here.